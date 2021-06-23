Cancel
Columbia, SC

Columbia Mayor Benjamin meets with Dr. Anthony Fauci for vaccination talk

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 is an effort that stretches from local neighborhoods all the way to the White House. On Tuesday, that combination of local and national efforts came into a singular focus, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, met virtually with a handful of mayors with the national U.S. Conference of Mayors, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

wmleader.com
