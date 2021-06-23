Selena Gomez Thinks Most of Her Relationships Were ‘Cursed’, Says ‘They Never Felt Equal’
Singer-actor Selena Gomez got candid about her past relationships and didn’t hold back when it came to discussing the lessons she learned from her dating life. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star recently opened up about her relationship history in a candid interview with Vogue Australia. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” she said. Selena Gomez Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair, Singer’s New Look Is Surely a Treat For Her Fans (See Pic).wmleader.com