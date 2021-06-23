Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Selena Gomez Thinks Most of Her Relationships Were ‘Cursed’, Says ‘They Never Felt Equal’

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-actor Selena Gomez got candid about her past relationships and didn’t hold back when it came to discussing the lessons she learned from her dating life. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star recently opened up about her relationship history in a candid interview with Vogue Australia. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” she said. Selena Gomez Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair, Singer’s New Look Is Surely a Treat For Her Fans (See Pic).

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Selena
Person
Zedd
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Cursed#Vogue Australia#Nikkietutorials#Buscando Amor#Baila Conmigo#Adios#Syndicated News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selena Gomez reveals her biggest insecurity about her face

Selena Gomez is “insecure” about her under eyes. The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer has opened up about how being in the spotlight has made her more critical of her appearance, and how she likes to focus on the “areas” on her face that she is less confident about with her make-up routine.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Selena Gomez Teams Up With BFFs For New Inclusive Swimwear Line

Selena Gomez can officially add swimsuit designer to her list of credentials. The "Rare" singer recently partnered with La'Mariette to design a new inclusive swimwear line "celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful," Yahoo! reports. Gomez was brought into the campaign by friends and founders Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, ultimately creating six colorful pieces: two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong that can also double as a halter top.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Looks Like Selena Gomez Stabs Someone in the Trailer for Her New Series

The first trailer just dropped for Selena Gomez's new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and it looks like she'll be taking justice into her own hands in this one. Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a resident of a swanky Upper West Side apartment building who teams up with two other building occupants, played by Martin Short and Steve Martin, to investigate the mysterious death of one of their neighbors. As the three true crime junkies create their own podcast about the case, they begin to wonder just how far the tangled web of secrets goes. All the way up to the penthouse, perhaps?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Celebritiesberksmontnews.com

Selena Gomez slams society's impossible beauty standards

Selena Gomez has slammed society's "impossible beauty standards". The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker wants to "challenge and eliminate" the pressure for people to look a certain way and she thinks that it's crazy that society "constantly tells us that we’re not enough". Speaking about the correlation with mental...
Beauty & Fashionstudybreaks.com

Selena Gomez Is Encouraging ‘Amor Propio’ in Her Work and Lifestyle

Through her music and her new Rare Beauty makeup line, this beloved singer and actress has repeatedly made a positive impact on her community. Selena Gomez’s heart wants what it wants, and what it wanted in a recent Vogue interview was to take a trip down memory lane and revisit her most iconic and embarrassing fashion moments from 2007 to now.
MusicBillboard

Tyler, the Creator Apologizes to Selena Gomez for Past Tweets in New Song 'Manifesto'

Tyler, the Creator released his new album Call Me If You Get Lost on Friday (June 25), and on one song, he calls himself out for his past behavior toward Selena Gomez. On the track "Manifesto," featuring his old Odd Future member Domo Genesis, Tyler confesses that he apologized to the "Kill Em With Kindness" pop star after he wrote a number of inappropriate and sexually explicit tweets about her in 2010 and 2011, around the time she was just 18 years old and dating Justin Bieber, who was good friends with Tyler.
CelebritiesPosted by
DFW Community News

Is the World Finally Ready to See Selena Gomez as an Actor?

Selena Gomez is as big a star as can be: a world-famous, multitalented industry unto herself. She’s a couple years shy of thirty, yet her accomplishments have already put scores of showbiz lifers to shame: Millions in record sales. Two world tours of sold-out stadiums. More than a hundred film and TV credits, dating back to when she was just some sweet-faced kid from Grand Prairie, palling around with Barney & Friends.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Tyler The Creator Tries To Make Amends With Selena Gomez

Even in Hollywood, sometimes our bad behavior just can’t be forgiven. Legendary rapper Tyler The Creator tries to apologize to Selena Gomez for his past tweets about the singer. Though, the rap icon doesn’t send an apology to the singer in a traditional sense. Rather, he tries to make amends with Gomez via a new single off his latest album “Call Me If You Get Lost.” Though, fans aren’t exactly convinced Tyler The Creator offered a proper apology to Selena Gomez. The singer herself isn’t even in an hurry to make amends either.
Celebritiesnolangroupmedia.com

Selena Gomez's mum inspired her love of beauty

Selena Gomez's mum inspired her love of beauty. The 28-year-old singer has recalled how her parent Mandy Teefey used to take her to work with her at a modelling agency when she was young and how amazed she was by the makeovers she gave the models. Selena told Harper's Bazaar...
RecipesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Selena Gomez on her best (and worst) fashion moments (video)

In this installment of Vogue’s Life in Looks series, Selena Gomez sits down with Vogue to revisit fashion moments from her past while sharing some personal stories about the various looks. Explore other recent videos from our content partners at Conde Nast. Food experts answer your questions about pancakes |...
FitnessPosted by
People

Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat During Her Barre-Style Workout: 'Feeling Great'

Selena Gomez is feeling the "Body Heat" after a tough workout!. The 28-year-old singer shared a glimpse into her exercise routine on Wednesday in a TikTok video montage. In the sped-up version of her barre-style workout, Gomez and a friend do squat pulses, sit-ups with a medicine ball, leg raises with ankle weights and stretches with an instructor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy