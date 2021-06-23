Selena Gomez Thinks Most of Her Relationships Were ‘Cursed’, Says ‘They Never Felt Equal’

The first trailer just dropped for Selena Gomez's new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and it looks like she'll be taking justice into her own hands in this one. Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a resident of a swanky Upper West Side apartment building who teams up with two other building occupants, played by Martin Short and Steve Martin, to investigate the mysterious death of one of their neighbors. As the three true crime junkies create their own podcast about the case, they begin to wonder just how far the tangled web of secrets goes. All the way up to the penthouse, perhaps?