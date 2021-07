Since Euro 2016 you've needed to get your abacus out to decipher how to get out of the group stages - we've worked out everything on what third-placed teams need to qualify. If you do finish third in your Euro 2020 group in what is still a relatively new set-up, statistically it's harder to get knocked out than it is to qualify for the last 16 - four of the six teams who will finish third will make it into the next round.