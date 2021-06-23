Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series (LatestLY Exclusive)

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston read a bedtime story on TV this weekend. The Marvel star delivered a fun entry of the BBC’s CBeebies stories. This one focused on a superhero potato called Supertato. Hiddleston clearly had some fun adding personality to the villain of the story. A dastardly pea is making trouble in a supermarket after escaping from the freezer section. It’s up to Supertato to catch the villain before he gets mashed. Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet wrote and illustrated the cheerful tale. There are some accompanying images to go along with Hiddleston’s voice. You can check out the entire clip up above. While the MCU mainstay is known for being a bit of a wildcard, he’s playing this all very down the middle. But, there is some excitement in his delivery of the story for the pre-school-aged audience.