Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series (LatestLY Exclusive)
Marvel is known for choosing some really nice songs for some of their most memorable moments. Like Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant” played when a resurgent Thor attacked Hela’s army in Thor: Ragnarok. Or Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter having their long-awaited dance to Kitty Kallen’s “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Now if you have watched the third episode of Loki, Marvel’s ongoing Disney+ series, you would surely be enchanted by the song played during the end-credits sequence. Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Loki and How Did She Bomb the Sacred Timeline?wmleader.com