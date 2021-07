Torrens went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox. The 25-year-old opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning off White Sox starter Carlos Rodon. Torrens added another two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Zack Burdi. Torrens has gone on a power surge lately with five of his six home runs on the season in his last seven games. He's added 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles across 121 plate appearances this year.