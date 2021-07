Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. fossil fuel chart and for footnotes. In 2020, total consumption of fossil fuels in the United States, including petroleum, natural gas, and coal, fell to 72.9 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), down 9% from 2019 and the lowest level since 1991, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new chart of U.S. fossil fuel consumption by source and sector shows how each sector consumes fossil fuels. The chart also shows fossil fuels used for industrial non-combustion or nonfuel purposes, for example, in making plastics and chemicals.