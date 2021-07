Arsenal have agreed a deal with Marseille to send them Matteo Guendouzi on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy next summer. At the end of next season, the Gunners will receive a fee of £10m for the midfielder, who has not featured for the club since June 2020. The 22-year old made 82 appearances for Arsenal following his move from Lorient in the summer of 2018, and was dropped from the squad for the latter stages of the 2019/20 season.