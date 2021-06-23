Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Cranks third homer

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the White Sox. Frazier opened the scoring in the contest with a solo home run in the third inning. It was only his third homer of the season and first since May 29. However, Frazier has managed to deliver in other areas of the box score, as he's hitting an excellent .322/.390/.460 across 308 plate appearances. Despite hitting in a poor lineup, Frazier is Pittsburgh's regular leadoff hitter, and he has been able to rack up 42 runs scored as a result.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. “I guess I could,” Frazier said with a laugh, “but I haven’t, no. Let everybody else take...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/21: Adam Frazier, Max Scherzer, and Ketel Marte

Hello folks! Here’s what’s happening on this Wednesday. Corey Brock at The Athletic collaborated with a few of his colleagues to discuss a possible M’s trade for second baseman Adam Frazier. ($) In case you’re wondering: yes, Cal Raleigh is still raking. Around the league... Don’t make Mad Max more...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates down Cardinals behind series of homers

The Pittsburgh Pirates hit another power surge last night against the St. Louis Cardinals, getting a three-run shot from Bryan Reynolds in the fourth, a solo shot from Adam Frazier in the sixth, and another solo shot from Phillip Evans in the eighth to lead the Buccos to an 8-2 win over the Cards.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pirates hit three homers to tromp Cardinals

Bryan Reynolds drove in four runs as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Thursday. Reynolds hit a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Pirates, who won for the fourth time in six games. Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also hit homers and Colin Moran drove in two runs.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Adam Wainwright dominates Pirates once again in loss

ST. LOUIS — The incomparable Mike Lange has a saying for this sort of thing. The Pirates have seen this fish before. Far too many times, most in the organization will tell you. On the flip side, with the issues they’ve experienced this season, the Cardinals probably couldn’t wait to...
MLBatlantanews.net

Skidding Cardinals turn to Adam Wainwright vs. Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will seek continued top-of-the-order production when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals again Saturday. Adam Frazier, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds drove the offense as the Pirates won the first two games of this four-game series at Busch Stadium. In the 8-2 victoryThursday, those three hitters combined...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Launches homer Sunday

Gamel went 3-for-3 with a home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Gamel plated his first run with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning and later added a solo shot in the fifth that made it a 7-0 game for the Pirates. The left fielder homered for the first time in June and also delivered his first multi-hit game since June 13.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Frazier in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Frazier is getting the nod at second base while batting leadoff against Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Frazier for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.9 FanDuel points.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

With a potentially crazy July ahead, Adam Frazier stays as even-keeled as always

Jun. 30—Things don't change much for Adam Frazier. At least he tries to make sure that's the case. That was true earlier in the season, when myriad hitting streaks had the Pirates' second baseman in the same statistical conversations as the best players in baseball. It's still true now, as he's taken first place among National League second baseman for All-Star voting.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Up Goes Frazier; Pirates 2B mounting All-Star campaign

PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier thinks he might be a better baseball player if he could find a way to put his phone down. Funny, the screen time doesn’t seem to be affecting the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman too much. He entered play Wednesday ranked in the top 10 in the majors in hits (98), batting average (.326), on-base percentage (.399) while mounting an insurgent All-Star campaign.
MLBwdadradio.com

BAD NEWS: PIRATES LOSE AGAIN … GOOD NEWS: FRAZIER IS AN ALL-STAR STARTER

They called it “re-opening day” to celebrate the return to full capacity at PNC Park, but it looked a lot like most other days for the struggling Pirates, as they fell to Milwaukee. Here’s Joe Block. Manager Derek Shelton says he has a bunch of frustrated Bucco batters, who have...
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates almost no-hit/Frazier leads All-Star voting

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Colorado Rockies 8-0 last night. Outfielder Ka’ai Tom broke up a no-hitter with a single in the eighth inning of the game. They managed just that one hit in the game off Rockies starter German Marquez, who threw a complete game. Pirates starting pitcher Chase DeJong allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings of work. Reliever Cody Ponce allowed three more runs in his three innings.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Adam Frazier To Start All-Star Game, Along With Vladdy Jr, Judge, Ohtani And Tatis Jr.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier will start for the National League in the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field, MLB announced yesterday. He will join Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski (1967) as the only Pittsburgh second basemen to start an All-Star Game. Frazier entered yesterday second in the NL in batting at .327, and tied for second in doubles with 24. The Pirates are the only team in the NL with consecutive starters in the past two All-Star Games.
MLBWJAC TV

Pirates' Frazier named ASG starter

PITTSBURGH (WJAC) — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier has been named as a starter for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Colorado. Frazier joins Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski as the only Pirates' second basemen to ever start in the league's "Midsummer Classic." “To make that game or to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy