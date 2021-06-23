Cancel
MLB

Rays' Wander Franco: Makes noise in MLB debut

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Franco went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox. Franco showed that he was worth all the hype Tuesday, slamming a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning for his first career hit and adding a hustle double. The 20-year-old looked like a veteran in his first plate appearance, drawing a walk on four straight balls after being down 0-2 in the count. The sky's the limit for Franco, but don't be surprised if he goes through some rough patches in his rookie campaign.

Wander Franco
