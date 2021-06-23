Cancel
MLB

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Fans 10 in dominant performance

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Peralta (7-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up one hit and four walks while fanning 10. Peralta tied his season-high mark in strikeouts and posted another quality start -- his eighth of the campaign -- while looking absolutely dominant on the mound. Peralta has given up two or fewer earned runs in eight straight appearances and has lowered his ERA to an impressive 2.11 on the season. He's slated to take the ball next week at home against the Cubs.

Freddy Peralta
#Brewers#Diamondbacks#Fanning#Cubs
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBseehafernews.com

Freddy Peralta, 3 Relievers Shut Out Arizona On 2 Hits 5-0

Freddy Peralta and three relievers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks on two hits in a 5-0 win Tuesday night. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich homered as Milwaukee held on to the tie for first place in the National League Central Division with the Cubs. Arizona returned to its losing ways...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Peralta scheduled to start for Brewers at Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (51-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-53, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +155, Brewers -179; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yandy Diaz sitting Wednesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox with a sore right wrist. Ji-Man Choi will replace Diaz on first base and bat second. Brandon Lowe will cover the leadoff spot in place of Diaz.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Brewers Will Not Have A Position Player All-Star Starter

Fan voting for phase one of the MLB All-Star game player selection is officially over and the results are in for the Brewers. The top three vote getters at each position advance onto phase two to determine the games starters. Unfortunately, the Brewers will not have a position player representing...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans 11 in dominant win

Morton (7-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Mets, allowing only one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11. The right-hander seems to have figured things out, as Morton fanned double-digit batters for the first time all season while delivering his second straight shutout effort of seven innings or more and sixth quality start of the year. He's also won five of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 2.52 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings over that red-hot stretch.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBMLB

Peralta hoped to 'spark' OF with dugout talk

SAN DIEGO -- David Peralta said he was speaking to his fellow D-backs outfielders when TV cameras caught him in the dugout during Wednesday's loss to the Brewers after a routine popup fell between second baseman Josh VanMeter and right fielder Josh Reddick. "Hey, this is not us, we need...
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 8, Pirates 0: Gérman throws 8 no-hit innings in dominant performance

Germán Márquez had a no-hitter going through eight innings. Through 87 pitches. Through 23 at-bats. Then, leading off the top of the ninth, Ka’ai Tom laced a single to right field to break it up. Despite the missed no-hitter, it was still an absolutely phenomenal night on the mound for the Rockies ace. Márquez forced 12 groundouts and also struck out five Pirates in a dominating shutout performance that was a pure joy to watch. The game went by fast, lasting only two hours and 18 minutes.
WWEMessenger

DOMINATION

WISCONSIN DELLS — Dreshaun Ross continued to turn heads and stack trophies at the USA Wrestling Kids National Championships here this weekend. Ross, who recently completed his seventh grade academic year at Fort Dodge Middle School, captured both the Freestyle and Greco-Roman national titles in his 14U, 165-pound bracket at the Wisconsin Dells Center Woodside Dome. The 13-year-old phenom, representing Sebolt Academy, defeated Miguel Rojas of Indiana by technical fall in the Greco finals, then dominated Rojas again for another technical fall victory and the freestyle crown.

