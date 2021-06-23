Cancel
MLB

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Belts fifth homer

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Reds. Jeffers put the Twins on the board with the two-run shot during the fourth inning, and he also came around to score after hitting a single during the eighth. The 24-year-old has hit well with a .255 average, five homers and 13 RBI in 15 games since rejoining the Twins in early June when Mitch Garver (groin) landed on the injured list.

