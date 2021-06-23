Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Takes loss against Milwaukee

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Gallen (1-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Brewers despite allowing just one run on three hits while fanning eight across five innings. Gallen was tagged with the loss after allowing a homer to Kolten Wong in the first at-bat of the game, but he settled down the rest of the way and fanned eight, tying his season-high mark. The right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his seven starts in 2021, and while he was tagged with the loss here, he simply was a victim of poor run support. Gallen is expected to take the ball next at St. Louis next week.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Homer
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Brewers#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Zac Gallen exits early with hamstring tightness in loss to Giants

PHOENIX — It’s no secret Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen has had a difficult time staying healthy this season. Projected as a potential Opening Day starter, Gallen missed the beginning of the year after suffering a hairline stress fracture in his right forearm. He missed more than a month before getting the green light to rejoin the team in April.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen heads to 10-day IL with hamstring strain

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. On Friday, Gallen was roughed up for two innings in a start against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs, five hits and three walks before being pulled for hamstring tightness.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Zac Gallen, Jose Urquidy, Kyle Schwarber (2021)

Happy July 4th weekend, everybody! There’s not much to discuss this week-only three notable additions to Injury Lists since last week’s column. Injured players: Zac Gallen, Jose Urquidy, Kyle Schwarber. Potential benefactor: Corbin Martin, Gerardo Parra, Jake Burger, Zack Collins, Ernie Clement, Taylor Jones, Chas McCormick, Miguel Sano, Luis Arraez,...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Monarchs drop first game against Milwaukee

The Kansas City Monarchs (17-12) lost the road series opener to Milwaukee (20-11) Monday night as the Milkmen’s starter David Holmberg (4-2) went for a complete game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Monarchs wasted no time getting on the board Monday. In the second inning, Gabby Guerrero doubled to center field....
MLBAnniston Star

Brewers' Kolten Wong spurs shutout victory against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona's defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start. Kolten...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Quality start in loss

Smith (2-3) allowed a run on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Wednesday. This was a hard-luck loss for Smith, who only gave up an RBI single to opposing pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the fifth inning. Milwaukee added a pair of runs off reliever Noe Ramirez in the seventh. Smith has been solid with a 3.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB across 59.1 innings this year. The southpaw is projected to make his next start in St. Louis next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep in loss

Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee. The first baseman's seventh-inning solo shot accounted for the only run Arizona could muster off Milwaukee ace Brandon Woodruff. Walker has homered just twice in 21 games in June while batting .191 (13-for-68) this month. He has three long balls, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and a disappointing .197/.243/.310 slash line through 152 plate appearances this year.
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Brewers hang on against Diamondbacks to win three-game series

PHOENIX — Brandon Woodruff was pleased with the seven dominant innings he threw on Wednesday afternoon, though he didn’t really have that much to say about them. Instead, like most pitchers, especially ones coming into the game with a .042 batting average, he wanted to talk about his hit. Woodruff...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: On base twice in loss

VanMeter started at second base and went 0-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee. VanMeter made his third start in four games, as Arizona manager Torey Lovullo followed through on his statement earlier this week that the 26-year-old infielder would see more action during this callup than his previous stint in the majors. When up with the Diamondbacks in April and May, VanMeter primarily served as a pinch hitter and started one or two games per week. Whether the manager continues to regularly insert VanMeter into the starting lineup likely depends on his bat. He's hitless with four walks in 14 plate appearances since his callup and has a .509 OPS for the season.
MLBFOX Sports

Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game losing streak against Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -220, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Cardinals are 22-18 on their home turf. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with an OBP of .351.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Takes seat Friday

Vogt isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Vogt went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Daulton Varsho will start at catcher and bat seventh.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Delivers pair in loss

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Padres. Rojas manned right field for the first time in a week, as the Diamondbacks juggled the lineup while Ketel Marte works his way back from a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Rojas has started 10 of the last 11 contests and could continue getting regular at-bats for the team with the worst record in the majors. There is little reason for veterans like Josh Reddick and Asdrubal Cabrera to take playing time from Rojas, who has already set a career high in plate appearances.
MLBFOX Sports

Smith expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -157, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Cardinals Tuesday. The Cardinals are 21-18 on their home turf. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.
MLBwcn247.com

Diamondbacks try to avoid 25th straight road loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks will try again to win on the road when they play the Padres tonight at Petco Park. That’s where Arizona extended its dubious MLB record last night with its 24th straight loss away from Chase Field. The last time Arizona won on the road was April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings to win at Atlanta. Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks against Dinelson Lamet (dih-NEHL’-suhn lah-MEHT’).
MLBFOX Sports

Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Colorado

LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday. The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres Rally Late to Take Series From Diamondbacks

It wasn't pretty but it was effective. The Padres had a terrible 7th inning that turned into an outstanding 7th inning in a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, completing a series win over Arizona and a 9-1 homestand that started on June 17 when they played the Reds in front of their first full-capacity crowd since 2019.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Walks twice in loss

Varsho went 0-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 7-1 loss to St. Louis. Since Carson Kelly (wrist) landed on the injured list, Varsho has started five of eight games while Stephen Vogt started the other three. Varsho is batting .118 (2-for-17) as a fill-in starter, but the Diamondbacks' season is more about developing young talent than results. Accordingly, Varsho may get the bulk of the starts until Kelly returns, which is expected after the All-Star break.

Comments / 0

Community Policy