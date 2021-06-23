Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Takes loss against Milwaukee

Gallen (1-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Brewers despite allowing just one run on three hits while fanning eight across five innings. Gallen was tagged with the loss after allowing a homer to Kolten Wong in the first at-bat of the game, but he settled down the rest of the way and fanned eight, tying his season-high mark. The right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his seven starts in 2021, and while he was tagged with the loss here, he simply was a victim of poor run support. Gallen is expected to take the ball next at St. Louis next week.