Mariners' Chris Flexen: Posts another quality start

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Flexen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies despite tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning six. Flexen has looked excellent over his last few outings and has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last five appearances while posting four quality starts in that span. The four-year veteran improved his ERA to 3.87 with another strong outing, and he will try to keep this blistering form going when he takes the ball next. His upcoming outing is scheduled for next week at Toronto.

www.cbssports.com
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Mariners work their way past Franklin Post

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sr. Mariners took advantage of four walks and two errors to score four runs in the first two innings on their way to a 4-2 win over Franklin County (Vt.) Post #1 Wednesday night at Veterans Park. Seven Mariners pitchers combined to scatter six hits....
MLBchatsports.com

Can Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford win another Gold Glove?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 10: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws against the Minnesota Twins. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) J.P. Crawford has been an offensive force for the Seattle Mariners in June. The Gold Glove shortstop is hitting .364 and slugging .584 this month, which has brought his season batting average up to .281.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tom Murphy starting for Mariners on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate while batting sixth in the order against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Murphy for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5...
MLBLookout Landing

Chris Flexen attempts to teach Mariners value of a run, only Shed Long listens

I got my first job at 14, slinging popcorn at the movie theatre, because my parents thought it’d teach me the value of a dollar. Four years later, all I had learned was how to treat a burn from a maladjusted popper spitting out molten hot kernels, that we had to call it “buttery topping” because we weren’t legally allowed to call it “butter,” and that y’all are savages in the dark when you think no one’s looking. The things my tender teenage self had to sweep up off a sticky movie theatre floor! We ring the shame bell! We ring the shame bell for one thousand years!
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today 6/23: Wander Franco dominates in debut, Chris Flexen continues to surprise

June 22, 2021 will forever be the day that Wander Franco burst onto the scene at 20 years old. Maybe he doesn't live up to expectations like many prospects before him or maybe, just maybe he turns into Juan Soto. The overwhelming odds would be somewhere in the middle but boy was that fun to watch. You can read more about him below but baseball is in great hands between Franco, Vladimir Guerrero, Ronald Acuña, Fernando Tatis, and Shohei Ohtani.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Not starting Wednesday

Fraley isn't starting Wednesday's game against Colorado. Fraley had started each of the last three games, and he went 2-for-10 with a stolen base, a walk and four strikeouts. Shed Long will start in left field and bat seventh.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Rain suspends Saturday start

Gilbert's Saturday start against the White Sox was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to rain and will resume Sunday. He struck out three and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings. Gilbert threw 28 pitches (19 strikes), which likely means he'll be replaced when the game...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox, Mariners look to finish what they started

Sometimes, all it takes is a bloop single. The Chicago White Sox are hoping that's the case with reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu. Abreu, hitting just .173 with one home run and seven RBIs in June, got the lone hit before Saturday afternoon's game with the visiting Seattle Mariners was suspended in the middle of the third inning of a scoreless tie. The teams are set to complete that game Sunday, followed by a seven-inning contest in the nightcap of the doubleheader.
MLBfangraphs.com

Chris Flexen, Now With Strikeouts

A former Mets farmhand who amassed 68 innings in the Majors before pitching for a season in KBO (Korea) last season, Chris Flexen 플렉센 signed with the Mariners this past offseason as a real mystery man. Incredibly, he actually entered the 2021 season with more walks allowed than strikeouts during his short MLB career, but a 28% strikeout rate versus just a 6.4% walk rate in Korea suggested that maybe something had changed. So suddenly he was an interesting flyer in fantasy leagues with the possibility he learned something overseas that would translate back to the Majors. That certainly didn’t happen over his first eight starts, but things might be clicking now, as we’ll see over his last five starts.
MLBStar-Tribune

Sheffield scheduled to start for Mariners at Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (41-39, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-36, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -205, Mariners +175; over/under...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rangers and 'another planet' Joey Gallo face Mariners

In the past three days, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward has compared Joey Gallo to both an alien and baseball's home-run king. "He's on another planet right now," Woodward said after Gallo homered twice in a 5-4 victory at Oakland on Tuesday. "He's putting good swings on good pitches, and they're not coming back."
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Flexen scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

Texas Rangers (33-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-40, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -144, Rangers +124; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Hicks homers twice as Rangers bounce Mariners

SEATTLE — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats and Eli White added a three-run shot as the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory Saturday against the Mariners. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/3/21: Eric Filia, Pablo López, Joe Kelly, Juliooooo

Please forgive any typos in today’s links as I’m still riding the high from the Mariners’ improbable high-profile win last night. The Deadgar Ghost is hard to shake, but John—who would like to never hear that phrase again in his life—did a good job laying it to rest in last night’s recap, which you should definitely read if you haven’t already. But also, a ton of non-Mariners stuff happened! Let’s catch you up.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Mariners continue surge as Flexen shuts down Rangers 4-1

SEATTLE — While it’s Yusei Kikuchi heading to the All-Star Game, no member of the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation has provided a bigger boost this season than Chris Flexen. And when Flexen is pitching in his home park, good luck solving the tall right-hander. “You know he’s going to give...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Dominates Rangers on Sunday

Flexen (7-3) allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out five across six innings, earning the win Sunday over the Rangers. Flexen shut out the Rangers through the first five innings, but he allowed a run on three singles in the sixth inning. It was one of Flexen's more dominant performances this season and he didn't walk a single batter for just the third time. The 26-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 85.1 innings. He is not a big strikeout threat, posting a low 6.0 K/9. He has been very solid recently, firing a quality start in each of his last five appearances.

