Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Suffers leg injury
Vogelbach was removed from Tuesday's game at Arizona with an apparent leg injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Vogelbach suffered the injury during the sixth inning while rounding third base, though the Diamondbacks still inexplicably allowed him to hobble home and score the run. He went 1-for-3 with a run before leaving the contest. The 28-year-old appeared to be in significant pain, so it wouldn't be surprising if he requires a trip to the injured list.www.cbssports.com