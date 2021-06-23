Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Suffers leg injury

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Vogelbach was removed from Tuesday's game at Arizona with an apparent leg injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Vogelbach suffered the injury during the sixth inning while rounding third base, though the Diamondbacks still inexplicably allowed him to hobble home and score the run. He went 1-for-3 with a run before leaving the contest. The 28-year-old appeared to be in significant pain, so it wouldn't be surprising if he requires a trip to the injured list.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Diamondbacks#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona’s defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start....
MLBgiants365.com

Hunter Bishop suffers injury setback

Hello and happy Tuesday. According to a report from Marc Delucchi, San Francisco Giants outfield prospect Hunter Bishop recently suffered a setback to his injured left shoulder. Delucchi reports that Bishop was nearing a return to the High-A Eugene Emeralds when he re-aggravated his shoulder strain in a rehab game.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Exits with apparent leg injury

Belt was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels after injuring his leg in the eighth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Belt appeared to have suffered the injury while rounding third on a throwing error. The play resulted in his being thrown out at home. Though he was able to walk off under his own power, Belt struggled down the dugout steps. Darin Ruf entered the game to play first base.
MLBbleachernation.com

MLBits: Theo’s Still Fixing Baseball, Maybe There Won’t Be a Strike, Vogelbach’s Weird Injury, More

I did point out that Cody Bellinger would be in the lineup against the Cubs tonight in the Series Preview, but I do think it’s worth explaining why that’s even notable. Bellinger, 25, missed most of spring training as he continued to rehab after offseason shoulder surgery. Then, five games into the regular season, he suffered a left leg (fibula) fracture trying to beat out an infield single. He returned in late May, but went down AGAIN with a left hamstring injury trying to get out of the way of a pitch.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Zack Britton: Suffers hamstring injury

Britton left Friday's game against the Red Sox due to a hamstring injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Britton grabbed at his hamstring as he removed himself from Friday's matchup, but the team doesn't yet know the severity of his injury. Manager Aaron Boone said that the Yankees hope to know more about the left-hander's status Saturday, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MLBNews-Herald

Cleveland's Josh Naylor suffers leg injury in 8-2 loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went on to win 8-2 on Sunday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Corey Ray: Returns from injury

Ray (quadriceps) has gone 4-for-12 with three doubles and four RBI in three games since Triple-A Nashville reinstated him from the 7-day injured list June 25. Ray was sidelined for about three and a half weeks with the quad injury. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft is slashing .263/.300/.474 with three home runs and two stolen bases across 100 plate appearances for Nashville this season.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Fall to Brewers 7-2/Wilmer Difo Joins Roster

Pittsburg Pirates Infielder Wilmer Difo has been selected from Indianapolis, where he hit .244 with two doubles and two RBI in 12 games. To make room on the active roster for Difo, infielder Erik González has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and RHP Trevor Cahill has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Omar Narvaez's 5-hit day helps Brewers rout Pirates

Omar Narvaez had a career-high five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson drove in four more Saturday to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blast the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-2 for their 11th straight win. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer (3-3) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and...
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Kyle Schwarber suffers apparent hamstring injury

Baseball’s hottest hitter got a tough break Friday when he suffered an apparent hamstring injury while running the bases. Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber pulled up rounding first on a single Friday and left the game. He appeared to be in serious pain as he headed into the tunnel, and was not putting much weight on his right leg.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Josh Naylor suffers serious leg injury

Here’s to a week with more good than bad. Sam Hentges struggled and Josh Naylor suffered a serious leg injury. “We know that there’s a fracture [somewhere],” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Other than that, he’s being evaluated over at the hospital right now. We’ll know more, I hope, in a couple hours. We’re not even sure if he can travel home with us. We’re trying to work through some things. We’ll find out more hopefully pretty soon.”
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Tommy La Stella: Nearing rehab assignment

La Stella (hamstring/thumb) could begin a rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella has been sidelined since early May due to a hamstring strain, but he suffered a small thumb fracture during a rehab assignment in late June and is in the midst of a two-week shutdown. However, the infielder could resume his rehab stint in mid-July and could be on track to return shortly after the All-Star break as long as he doesn't face any more setbacks.
MLBmasnsports.com

How do injuries keep hounding Hunter Harvey?

The Orioles avoided a roster move with Maikel Franco, finishing their road trip today with the veteran third baseman still available to play. Having a four-man bench enabled the club to be a little more patient with him. “We got lucky there,” said manager Brandon Hyde via Zoom. Franco could...
Forest Lake, MNhometownsource.com

Brewers suffer 2 road losses

The Forest Lake Brewers suffered a pair of road losses last week. The Brewers, Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, opened the week with a 5-1 loss at Chanhassen on Thursday, June 24. Forest Lake trailed 1-0 until the sixth, when the Redbirds scored four runs off starter Jackson Schneider. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy