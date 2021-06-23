Cancel
MLB

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Gets back on track with solo homer

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Cleveland. After a scorching start to the season, Wisdom entered the contest having gone 5-for-30 with only one home run over his past 11 games. He bounced back a bit Tuesday, slugging a solo homer to center field in the eighth inning. Despite the recent rough stretch, Wisdom still has a fine .284/.346/.716 slash line on the season and has racked up 10 homers along with 14 RBI in 81 plate appearances.

Patrick Wisdom
