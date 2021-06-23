Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Gets back on track with solo homer

Tyler Gilbert went 5 1⁄3 innings, and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out four. Gilbert actually cruised through the first five innings of the game, and didn’t allow any runs until he gave up a two run home run. Chester Pimentel relieved Gilbert in sixth, and had a solid outing. Pimentel went 1 2⁄3 scoreless (and hitless) innings, walked just a batter, while striking out a pair. Junior Garcia took over for Pimentel in the eighth inning, and had a not so great out outing, In an inning of work, Garcia allowed one run on three hits, though he didn’t walk any batters, and struck out one, Miguel Aguilar nearly blew the save in the ninth; Aguilar allowed two runs (one unearned run thanks to a throwing error by 2B Christian Lopes) on four hits, while striking out a pair.