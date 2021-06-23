Cancel
NBA

Eastern Conference Finals: How the Hawks and Bucks stack up off the court

By Eric Jackson
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to call a larger city home, the Tri-Cities Blackhawks packed up their things and moved to Milwaukee. The Hawks then relocated to St. Louis, where they won an NBA championship in 1958. A decade later, they moved to Atlanta, where they have never won the championship. Now, 53 years...

NBAchatsports.com

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBAWNCY

Bucks prepped and ready for Hawks in Game 6

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Atlanta tonight. The Bucks lead the series 3-2 after Thursday night’s win over Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for the game while Atlanta’s Trae Young is listed as questionable.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: It’s time for Khris Middleton to be a hero

The infuriating and mercurial Milwaukee Bucks have had a tumultuous run through the NBA playoffs, but almost in spite of themselves, they’re just a game away from the Finals. This is a team that trailed in a game against the Brooklyn Nets by 49 points, in a series where they...
NBAsouthernillinoisnow.com

Milwaukee Bucks advance to NBA Finals

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the 1974 squad. And they didn’t need Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) to end the 37-year drought. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in...
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks reach final after beating Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 by overcoming the Atlanta Hawks to win the Eastern Conference title. The Bucks earned a 118-107 victory in game six to claim the best-of-seven series 4-2. Khris Middleton scored 32 points and Jrue Holiday 27 to propel...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Hawks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Lean on Atlanta to force Game 7, with or without Trae Young

The story of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was the players who were too injured to play. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Donte DiVincenzo all missed the game, but I don't think it should be lost in Milwaukee's win that the Atlanta Hawks had several other players known to be dealing with injuries whereas the rest of the Bucks roster appears more or less healthy. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been listed on the injury report all series with knee soreness. Clint Capela was questionable in Game 5 due to eye inflammation. Cam Reddish went down in February, and despite flashing his typical upside, has still only played 63 minutes since then.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks - Phoenix Suns Finals: "Happy That This Is The Future Of The NBA."

The Milwaukee Bucks have recently won Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, and will officially move onto the NBA Finals. While Giannis Antetokounmpo was out, the Milwaukee Bucks still found a way to win, even with Trae Young suiting back up for the Atlanta Hawks. While the Hawks had a good and improbable run to the Conference Finals, it is now clear that the Bucks were a better team. They will now face the Phoenix Suns.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face Hawks in 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are waiting patiently for their NBA Finals opponent as the Eastern Conference Finals draw closer to a conclusion. For now, the Milwaukee Bucks lead the series 3-2 over the Atlanta Hawks, with Game 6 taking place back in Atlanta on Saturday. This series has been close throughout, and the next matchup should be exciting.
NBANBC Sports

Khris Middleton lifts Bucks into first NBA Finals since 1974

As most Bucks meandered on the court after the postgame ceremony ended, Khris Middleton took the Eastern Conference championship trophy and walked with purpose off Atlanta’s court. Middleton is leading Milwaukee to the NBA Finals, and there was no stopping him. Middleton went on a personal 13-0 run early in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Playoff Obituary: Clock strikes midnight on the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks made a stunning run through the NBA playoffs but ultimately fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.. Now that seasons are coming to an end, it is time to write the obituary for the 2020-2021 seasons that were. Looking back on each team that made the playoffs will give a chance to look at what went right and what went wrong. It will also allow us to look ahead to what’s to come during the offseason to come.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: The need for a second star painfully apparent

As the Atlanta Hawks were watching their season slip away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, one deficiency stood out among many. The humbling 118-107 (it was much worse than that at times) defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks was a reminder that this team is still in need of a second star to pair with Trae Young.