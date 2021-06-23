Mainstream Media Outlets Rally Around Indefensible Critical Race Theory
Gabe Kaminsky of the Federalist documents a mainstream media hit piece on a journalist who questions Critical Race Theory. Over the weekend, The Washington Post joined the Christopher Rufo smear campaign. He’s a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has become the face of public opposition to critical race theory. The article’s misrepresentations led to a story “clarification” that doesn’t go far enough.lockerroom.johnlocke.org