Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Mainstream Media Outlets Rally Around Indefensible Critical Race Theory

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gabe Kaminsky of the Federalist documents a mainstream media hit piece on a journalist who questions Critical Race Theory. Over the weekend, The Washington Post joined the Christopher Rufo smear campaign. He’s a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has become the face of public opposition to critical race theory. The article’s misrepresentations led to a story “clarification” that doesn’t go far enough.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org
Community Policy
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mainstream Media#Critical Race Theory#Manhattan#Federalist#The Washington Post#The Manhattan Institute#Wapo#The New York Times#Nbc News#Msnbc#Cnn#Conservatives#American#Crt#Neo Marxist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietySlate

How to Avoid the Culture War Trap Around Critical Race Theory

On Tuesday, the culture war over critical race theory reached a new low point. During a school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, to discuss a draft policy on transgender student rights, an unruly group of protesters calling themselves “Parents Against CRT” disrupted proceedings and forced officials to shut down public comment. A former Virginia state senator accused the school board of “bigotry” and “depravity,” causing protesters to erupt, officials to abruptly end the meeting, and law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest two protesters. This was just the latest firestorm over an academic theory that has caused conservative backlash all over the country.
SocietyPress Democrat

Douthat: The race and history wars in America

The debate over how American schools should teach about race and racial history has reached a curious juncture, in which it’s becoming hard to tell what the argument is about. On the one hand you have conservative state lawmakers taking aim at progressive ideas with scattershot legislation, whose target depends...
SocietyPosted by
Newsweek

Listen to Black Parents Furious With Critical Race Theory | Opinion

In a nation of hundreds of millions of people, each with their own thoughts, beliefs, and ideas, there will be those with ugly thoughts committing ugly deeds. Racial prejudice will to a certain degree never be truly eradicated. And yet, we have done an excellent job as a country in substantially minimizing these attitudes socially, and even ensuring racial prejudices are eliminated at an institutional level within government.
Societymediaite.com

Washington Post Runs Video Encouraging White People To Go Through a ‘Period Of Deep Shame’ and Join ‘White Accountability Groups’

On the most recent installment of The Washington Post’s video series, The New Normal, guests on the show encourage White people to join “White accountability groups” and experience a “period of deep shame” while “acknowledging the harm our ancestors have caused.”. “In this episode,” said host Nicole Ellis, “We’re tackling...
SocietyBuffalo News

Letter: Critical race theory should not be taught

I suggest that we all consider our position on critical race theory (CRT). It can have a profound effect on the future of our great country. With a little digging on the web, you can learn its tenets. It appears this theory is derived from Marxism, according to Manhattan Institute analyst Christopher Rufo.
SocietyNPR

The Battle Over Teaching Critical Race Theory

An NBC News analysis finds at least 165 local and national groups are trying to disrupt or block lessons on critical race theory. NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade explores who is waging this fight, and why. "Opponents are using critical race theory as really more of a catchall to include anything teaching students about systemic racism, any mention of white privilege, and really the definition that they're using has expanded to include anything related to equity, diversity and inclusion," he says.
SocietyThe Jewish Press

Why Does the Media Keep Calling Critical Race Theory a ‘Bogeyman’?

Key to living in a totalitarian system is understanding how to read between the lines. When the media, in coordinated fashion, starts calling X a ‘bogeyman’ that means…. Democrats and their media are loudly insisting that critical race theory is a ‘bogeyman’. Here’s a little ‘wrong side of the mirror’ display of just how coordinated the talking points are.
SocietyMilton Daily Standard

The movement against critical race theory is necessary

According to the establishment media, critical race theory, or CRT, is a distraction. It is a right-wing smear. It is a conservative attempt to quash the dark side of American history. Most of all, according to the establishment media, you must never — ever — pay attention to the infusion of CRT into the nation’s institutions of power. According to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, controversy over CRT is a “creation ... It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking.” According to CNN’s Bakari Sellers, CRT is just “America’s history.” According to The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart, those who criticize CRT are merely attempting to prevent “us from learning our history.”
Syracuse, NYwskg.org

Experts Discuss Controversy Around Critical Race Theory

SYRACUSE, NY (WRVO) – In Facebook groups and school board meetings across the country, parents are speaking out against teaching Critical Race Theory in their childrens’ classrooms. This controversy comes as communities across the country celebrate Juneteenth, but Kishi Ducre — who’s seen similar conversations in a Facebook group of...
Societyisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Critical Race Theory isn’t Marxism

A recent writer, in a letter erroneously comparing Critical Race Theory to Marxism, bemoaned the brainwashing of Americans while touting Tucker Carlson and Newsmax as reliable sources of information. The irony is almost too much for words. Critical Race Theory (CRT), in brief, contends that racism is ingrained in the...
Washington StateLewiston Morning Tribune

Equity in school is not critical race theory

——— Contrary to a surge of misinformation online, there is no new law requiring Washington state public schools to adopt the controversial “critical race theory” curriculum. This point needs to be made clear. The law that was approved last April by the Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee requires a professional...
Politicsmediaite.com

The Media is Gaslighting America on Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory has become one of the most hotly discussed issues facing our country over the last few months. Since the death of George Floyd, the summer of race riots, and spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, critical race theory has found its way into nearly every institution in our country, including the government, the military, private sector businesses, and education. Yet the media insists it’s much ado about nothing.
Educationfloridapolitics.com

‘Portraits in Patriotism’ highlighted as counter to critical race theory

Fox News host Laura Ingraham contrasted the civics education measure with critical race theory. Signing the Portraits in Patriotism Act earned Gov. Ron DeSantis a national platform in the current conservative media news cycle that has its attention set on how and what the education system teaches. During an interview...