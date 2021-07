We know coal-fired power stations can generate high levels of carbon dioxide, but did you know they can be a major source of mercury emissions as well? Our new research compared the level of mercury pollution in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales and the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. And we found power stations in the Latrobe Valley emit around 10 times more mercury than power stations in the Hunter Valley. Indeed, the mercury level in the Latrobe Valley environment is 14 times higher than what’s typically natural for the region. So why is there such a stark difference between...