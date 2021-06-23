Black Crowes' brothers re-embrace 'Shake Your Money Maker' on summer tour

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Broadway's coming back and with it the return of Bruce Springsteen's one-man show. It's the first full-length show on Broadway to reopen since theaters went dark due to the pandemic. Today we're going to listen to the interview Terry recorded with Springsteen at his home studio in New Jersey, not far from where he grew up. The occasion was his newly published memoir, which came out in 2016. His memoir shares the title of his most famous song, "Born To Run." The theme of that anthem is escape, but in much of the book Springsteen reflects on how he and his music were shaped by home, roots, blood, community and responsibility.