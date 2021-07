Opponents of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been dealt a blow after the High Court threw out a bid for the Brexit deal to be declared unlawful.Unionist leaders launched the legal challenge in protest at the agreement – signed by Boris Johnson and the EU – creating a trade border in the Irish Sea, disrupting supplies.But a judge in the Belfast court ruled that the EU Withdrawal Act overrides claims that the Protocol breaches the Acts of Union between Britain and Ireland.The challenge was brought by leading Unionists including Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader, and David Trimble, an architect...