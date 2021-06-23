Don’t Miss the Strawberry Moon – The Last Supermoon of 2021

A supermoon will rise over the Earth tonight – for the last time this year.The Moon will appear bigger and brighter than normal because it is unusually close. At just 228,000 miles away, it is making the last of a series of relatively close passes.It will be the last time for anyone on Earth to see such an event for almost exactly a year. The next will appear on 14 June, 2022.As with every such event, actually seeing tonight’s strawberry moon is fairly straightforward: head outside and look up. It might look particularly good through a telescope or binocularsThe strawberry does...