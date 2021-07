The controversial decision to scrap a dedicated government department has had a negative effect on overseas aid spending, an official watchdog found.Bringing overseas aid within the Foreign Office slowed down moves to boost the impact of billions of pounds worth of investment and assure value for money for the taxpayer, a report published today warns.There was widespread outcry when Boris Johnson’s government announced plans to scrap the Department for International Development (Dfid) last June.Experts warned the move would hit the world’s poorest just as they were facing the challenge of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. But foreign secretary Dominic...