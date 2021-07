DAYTONA TIMES – June 27, 2021 – News Source: BlackPressUSA – Many White people are privileged to be born White, and from the start of their life, they have advantages. They live in the same communities, they belong to the same country club, they go to the same schools, and churches. Some know they are racists based on the laws they are making, but the majority are busy being White, in their White communities, in their White schools, White churches, and White businesses.