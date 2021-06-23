Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audubon, IA

Audubon School Board approves FY22 student fees and other items

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hq7Ik_0acn9kSi00

(Audubon) The Audubon School Board approved student fees for FY22 at their meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Eric Trager…

In other news, the School Board accepted the resignation of John Roberts as Board Secretary.

The School Board also approved a resolution of Intent to Fill the Board Vacancy left by Joni Madsen who took a teaching position with the school. That position will be filled by appointment in July and the appointment will stand until the first school election later this year. The Board then approved the Summer Launch Contracts and a teaching contract for Middle School/High School Art.

Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Audubon, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Fy22#The Audubon School Board#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board holds fiscal year-end meeting

(Audubon) The Audubon School Board held their fiscal year-end meeting on Wednesday. Superintendent Eric Trager said they always hold a fiscal year-end meeting to approve the year-end bills and settle the books for the year. The Board also approved an Elementary Classroom project…. The next regular Audubon School Board meeting...
Newton, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Newton Invests $47M Converting Maytag Buildings Into Apartments

(Newton, IA) — The city of Newton is investing 47 million dollars into converting the old Maytag buildings into apartments. Local officials say the long-term goal is to continue to build up the downtown area – hoping to attract more people to invest in the community, but also to visit. The Newton Legacy Reinvestment District is also planning a new hotel and improvements to the Des Moines Area Community College campus. The district expects to generate about 21 million dollars in revenue over a 20-year period.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Nishna Valley Family YMCA Director Dan Haynes honored for 30 years of service

(Atlantic) The Executive Director of the Nishna Valley Family YMCA was celebrated during a ceremony on Thursday morning. Dan Haynes was recognized for his 30 years with the Y. Haynes refers to it as a privilege to be in his position because all of the great people. “I just got to go along for the ride because theirs tons of volunteers and all of you as donors that have made all of it come true for us. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful ride and it’s really because of those relationships and all the people that have helped build this building. What’s really exciting is what’s coming next. I think we have some wonderful opportunities going forward.”
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Demolition of old Landus Building in Audubon paves way for new Fire Station

(Audubon) Audubon Fire Association President Dave Witt says the fundraising effort for their new fire station has been outstanding. Even with a steady stream of donations coming in, the Fire Association is exploring the possibility of a bond issue with the city or other funding help. A bond issue would have to go through the city for a vote. “We are hoping to have something on that at the beginning of the year if we decide to go that way.” Witt says, “We are going to continue to look at other possibilities for funding and see what other options we may have available to us.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Auditor’s Office Finds nearly $20K In Improper Financial Transactions

(Des Moines, IA) — A special investigation requested by the Des Moines Public School District has turned up almost 20 thousand dollars in improper financial transactions by a former teacher. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office report was released Wednesday. It found former horticulture teacher Craig Nelson made more than 18 thousand dollars in payments to his wife and used almost 14 hundred dollars in Menard’s rebates for personal purposes. District officials say Nelson was fired in April.