Audubon School Board approves FY22 student fees and other items

(Audubon) The Audubon School Board approved student fees for FY22 at their meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Eric Trager…

In other news, the School Board accepted the resignation of John Roberts as Board Secretary.

The School Board also approved a resolution of Intent to Fill the Board Vacancy left by Joni Madsen who took a teaching position with the school. That position will be filled by appointment in July and the appointment will stand until the first school election later this year. The Board then approved the Summer Launch Contracts and a teaching contract for Middle School/High School Art.