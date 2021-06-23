EDITORIAL: Community celebrations are significant for the approaching holiday

In disappointment, there is opportunity. So, while the Fourth of July will be a little quieter and less combustible this year, it still can be a meaningful celebration. Indeed, that celebration will be atypical. Washington is emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions recently removed. Despite that growing sense of freedom, there is the dichotomy of having fireworks prohibited in unincorporated Clark County because of increased fire danger. (The sale and use of fireworks already had been banned within the city of Vancouver.) And many traditional public events have been canceled because of the lingering threat of COVID-19, even as that threat diminishes.