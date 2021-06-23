Cancel
EDITORIAL: Community celebrations are significant for the approaching holiday

By Tina Campbell Meadows
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 13 days ago

As Independence Day approaches, most of us are planning some kind of gathering after being isolated for so long due to the pandemic. Whether we’re just planning to grill some bratwursts and light sparklers with family or preparing to host a large party, there’s work to be done to make things flow smoothly. If there is work involved in entertaining 10 people, imagine how much work is involved in entertaining hundreds, maybe thousands.

