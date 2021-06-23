11Onze deploys first 50 human agents
Over 50 agents armed with financial and banking knowledge and with a strong sense of altruism have been deployed to become the human face of 11Onze fintech platform. Whereas most banks and fintech service providers leave customer interaction limited to AI chatbots, and elusive call centre employees, digital community fintech 11Onze has introduced its well-rounded agents via video clips on La Placa (11Onze’s private social network). The fly-on-the-wall reality TV style mini documentaries follow the agents around, capturing their day today lives, loves and cares. Agents with varied backgrounds and interests share their views, expertise and show how they think and act bridging the gap between digital and real world - offering a human touch to its digital services.www.finextra.com