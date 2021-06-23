ESA Uses Plasma Wind Tunnel to See How Space Junk Burns Up in the Atmosphere

Primoz Kajdic, Beatriz Sanchez-Cano, Laura Neves-Ribeiro, Olivier Witasse, Giovanni C. Bernal, Diana Rojas-Castillo, Hans Nilsson, Andrei Fedorov. We study the interaction of three solar wind structures, two stream interaction regions and one interplanetary coronal mass ejection, with Mars' plasma environment during 20-27 November 2007. This period corresponds to the solar minimum between the solar cycles 23 and 24 which was characterized by very low values of the solar wind density and dynamic pressure and low IMF magnitude. During that time the Mars-Express orbit was in the terminator plane, while the Earth, Sun, and Mars were almost aligned, so we use the ACE and STEREO probes as solar wind monitors in order to identify and characterize the structures that later hit Mars. We find that the passage of these structures caused strong variations of in the bow shock location (between 2.2 and 3.0~RM), compression of the magnetospheric cavity (up to 45~\%) and an increased transterminator flow below 2~RM (by a factor of ≤8). This study shows that during times of low solar activity, modest space weather phenomena may cause large variations of plasma flow at Mars.