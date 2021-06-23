Loki viewers compare episode 3 to ‘David Tennant-era Doctor Who’

The new episode of Loki is drawing strong comparisons to Doctor Who .

Episode three of Disney Plus’ Marvel series was released on Wednesday (23 June), and caught up with the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) after meeting Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) at the end of the previous outing.

It sees the pair jump through time from the TVA headquarters to an apocalypse on the planet Lamentis-1 in the year 2077. They spend the remainder of the episode attempting to escape before it collides with a moon.

Due to the fact the characters find themselves caught amid destruction after jumping through time, many viewers are comparing the episode to the classic BBC series.

While some people enjoyed the episode because of this, others felt underwhelmed by the end product, with one saying it was like a “C-grade” episode of Doctor Who .

Find a selection of viewer reactions below.

“This Loki episode is feeling very Doctor Who and I love it!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “It reminds me of peak #DavidTennant Doctor Who but with a bigger budget and a lot more fighting.”

One viewer stated: “This episode of #loki is the best episode of Doctor Who in a long time.”

However, some disappointed viewers voiced a different opinion, with one writing: “More than any other show, #Loki reminds me so much of Doctor Who . And sometimes, Doctor Who has really boring filler episodes. Sadly, that’s what Loki did this week.

Another wrote: “After such a strong start, very disappointed in today’s episode of #Loki which felt like they just needed to fill the time with something to make it a six episode series. Played out like a bad episode of Doctor Who .”

Loki continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.