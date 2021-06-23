Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki viewers compare episode 3 to ‘David Tennant-era Doctor Who’

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PORYB_0acn9EPa00

The new episode of Loki is drawing strong comparisons to Doctor Who .

Episode three of Disney Plus’ Marvel series was released on Wednesday (23 June), and caught up with the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) after meeting Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) at the end of the previous outing.

It sees the pair jump through time from the TVA headquarters to an apocalypse on the planet Lamentis-1 in the year 2077. They spend the remainder of the episode attempting to escape before it collides with a moon.

Due to the fact the characters find themselves caught amid destruction after jumping through time, many viewers are comparing the episode to the classic BBC series.

While some people enjoyed the episode because of this, others felt underwhelmed by the end product, with one saying it was like a “C-grade” episode of Doctor Who .

Find a selection of viewer reactions below.

“This Loki episode is feeling very Doctor Who and I love it!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “It reminds me of peak #DavidTennant Doctor Who but with a bigger budget and a lot more fighting.”

One viewer stated: “This episode of #loki is the best episode of Doctor Who in a long time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBNLM_0acn9EPa00

However, some disappointed viewers voiced a different opinion, with one writing: “More than any other show, #Loki reminds me so much of Doctor Who . And sometimes, Doctor Who has really boring filler episodes. Sadly, that’s what Loki did this week.

Another wrote: “After such a strong start, very disappointed in today’s episode of #Loki which felt like they just needed to fill the time with something to make it a six episode series. Played out like a bad episode of Doctor Who .”

Loki continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
David Tennant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Tva#Bbc#Disney Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What time to watch Loki episode 3 on Disney +

Loki is the new series of Marvel what launched Disney, on June 9 on his new day. From now on, the platform has decided that Wednesdays will be released and the God of Lies has made the debut. Since its launch two weeks ago, the story starring the British actor Tom Hiddleston became the most sought after.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Who is Lady Loki?

Lady Loki in graphic novels it takes that form after the Ragnarok, which is the moment when Asgard is destroyed by Surtur. The inhabitants of this magical place revive in Oklahoma as humans. The warrior and companion of Thor, Lady Sif, returns with her mind too weak and is possessed by Loki. So this character begins to meet up with several of Marvel’s worst villains: Doctor Doom, Norman Osborn y los Dark Avengers.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Loki Episode 3 Updates – How Powerful Lady Loki Is?

Loki Episode 3 Updates: Who is Lady Loki? Loki has appeared in numerous forms throughout the ages, including feminine ones, but in 2008, he prominently took on a feminine figure for a period of time using his shape-shifting powers. Lady Loki lingered for some time, influencing Marvel’s heroes like usual, but what’s remarkable is that it’s still Loki, not a different version of the persona.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode three recap: is this just Doctor Who ... with a big budget?

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-3 I’d always wondered what Doctor Who would be like if it had a bigger budget, and now I know. This third episode had everything bar a Gallifreyan wielding a sonic screwdriver: flirtatious dialogue between the leads; a key bit of tech on the blink; and the imminent explosion of a moon.
TV Seriesallears.net

The Newest Episode of ‘Loki’ is Now on Disney+!

Loki has been blowing our minds since it premiered two weeks ago. We’ve found hidden details in the episodes, took a deep dive into characters, and even saw Loki in his new costume out in Disneyland! The series is doing great so far – it became the number one show for Disney+ in just seven days. And it’s Wednesday, so you know what that means…
TV SeriesIGN

Loki: Season 1, Episode 3 Review

This review contains spoilers for Marvel's Loki episode 3, 'Lamentis', now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Loki episode 2. After a pair of funny but uneven episodes that served to propel the plot, Loki’s third chapter attempts to hunker down for some emotional reflection. “Lamentis” — a shorter episode than the last two, at a mere 42 minutes with credits — hammers home just how much this series is the rare Marvel entry with any real visual panache. It is, however, often hampered, and ends up in service of a story that jogs in place and concludes rather abruptly. Tom Hiddleston continues to shine as a comedic lead, and while Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius is sorely missed this week, newcomer Sophia Di Martino is an adequate straight-faced replacement, as a Variant Loki who may or may not be a Loki at all.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston and what we believed was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival, and the two had an informative heart-to-heart along the way. Many previously unknown truths about the characters...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 3 Theories: Could the Time Keepers Actually Be Loki Variants?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 3. We're back with the Slack! Welcome to Slackin' Off: Loki Edition, where IGN's editors and writers spitball and speculate about all things God of Mischief. This week, we're sharing our inter-office chatter regarding Episode 3, "Lamentis," which featured Loki and "Sylvie" reluctantly teaming up in order to survive a lunar apocalypse.
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 3 ‘Lamentis’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, our dear Loki followed the other Loki (which we now learn has named herself Sylvie) back to the TVA (Time Variance Agency). This muddles things for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who had a plan to decimate the Time Keepers, and now because of this man’s intrusive ways, finds herself in the midst of an apocalypse – Lamentis 1 – which Loki discovers is an event that no one survives. The problem now is that the TemPad, which allows Minutemen and agents of the TVA to teleport through time, is out of juice. The two are stranded unless they can find a strong enough power source to get the TemPad working again.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Loki’ Episode 3 Recap: Strangers on a Train

A review of this week’s Loki, “Lamentis,” coming up just as soon as l maintain a serious relationship with a postman whilst running across time from one apocalypse to another…. What, exactly, is the advantage of serialized television over movies? Is it just to elongate stories, and get viewers excited...
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. Episode 3 of Loki is the shortest yet, and beyond a few massive revelations feels very much like just a chapter in this story. But it's becoming a genuinely thrilling story to watch, largely because I have literally no idea what's going to happen next, in the best way possible. I just know that I wanted two things from this show — wild sci-fi time travel fun with some solid character work — and so far it's delivering.
TV Series/Film

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Confirmed, With David Tennant and Michael Sheen Set to Return as the Divine Duo

How do you adapt a book like Good Omens? The Apocalyptic satire by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett was one of those books saddled with the “unadaptable” label, but through divine intervention, and maybe some off-the-charts chemistry between leads David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Gaiman himself did it a few years ago. The Amazon-BBC series was a monumental success, so much so that a second season is on the way. Here’s what we know about Good Omens season 2, and what it could even cover now that the events of the book have been adapted.