It took long days and nights, but the Legislature has wrapped up our work for the time being. Maine’s citizen Legislature means that we’re only in session for about half the year, and most legislators have other full-time jobs. We voted on hundreds of bills over the last few weeks, and I’m so grateful to my wonderful colleagues and the dedicated staff who make this all possible, as well as the many Mainers who reach out to share their perspective on the issues. It’s truly a privilege to serve. But with so much going on, I wanted to take a moment and share updates on some of the bills I sponsored this session.