Wilco Slabbekoorn joins Nets C-suite
Wilco Slabbekoorn (47) has joined Nets Group as Senior Vice President, Retail Europe and Omnichannel Payments, in the Merchant Services division. Based across Copenhagen and Amsterdam, Wilco will be responsible for building one pan-European commercial retail organisation, leveraging all capabilities, knowledge and experience in the Nets Group of companies. The aim of this commercial entity will be to serve highly demanding local and international enterprise retailers, in a very fast-paced, dynamic and digitally accelerating landscape, where consumers want to enjoy a seamless experience across Nets’ merchant channels.www.finextra.com