Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazil

A meta-analysis of ozone effect on tooth bleaching

By Lia Dietrich, Cauane Blumenberg, Gustavo G. Nascimento, Luiz Renato Paranhos, Gisele Rodrigues da Silva
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis systematic review assessed the effectiveness of ozone (O3) in the color change of in-office tooth bleaching in vital teeth (TB) and the sensitivity control. Only randomized controlled clinical trials were included. Seven databases were used as primary search sources, and three additional sources were searched to capture the "grey literature" partially. The JBI tool was used to assess the risk of bias. TB was assessed using the ΔELab color change metric comparing tooth color pre- and post-bleaching. We meta-analyzed the ΔELab estimates per method and calculated the absolute standardized mean difference using random-effect models. The GRADE approach assessed the certainty of the evidence. The ΔELab estimates ranged from 1.28 when the O3 was used alone to 6.93 when combined with hydrogen peroxide (HP). Two studies compared O3 and HP alone, but their TB was similar (SMD = − 0.02; 95%CI: − 0.54; 0.49). The bleaching effectiveness for the combination of O3 + HP compared to HP was similar (SMD = 0.38; 95%CI: − 0.04; 0.81). Thus, based on the available literature, our findings suggest that O3 is not superior to the conventional technique using HP on the change of tooth color. The O3 did not present sensitivity when used alone. When O3 was used in combination with HP, patients reported hypersensitivity only when O3 was applied before HP, i.e., no sensitivity was perceived when O3 was applied after HP.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleach#Meta Analysis#Ozone Therapy#Jbi#Tb#Elab#Smd#O3 Hp#Prisma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Google
Country
Brazil
Related
GoogleNature.com

Identification of potential microRNAs and KEGG pathways in denervation muscle atrophy based on meta-analysis

The molecular mechanism of muscle atrophy has been studied a lot, but there is no comprehensive analysis focusing on the denervated muscle atrophy. The gene network that controls the development of denervated muscle atrophy needs further elucidation. We examined differentially expressed genes (DEGs) from five denervated muscle atrophy microarray datasets and predicted microRNAs that target these DEGs. We also included the differentially expressed microRNAs datasets of denervated muscle atrophy in previous studies as background information to identify potential key microRNAs. Finally, we compared denervated muscle atrophy with disuse muscle atrophy caused by other reasons, and obtained the Den-genes which only differentially expressed in denervated muscle atrophy. In this meta-analysis, we obtained 429 up-regulated genes, 525 down-regulated genes and a batch of key microRNAs in denervated muscle atrophy. We found eight important microRNA-mRNA interactions (miR-1/Jun, miR-1/Vegfa, miR-497/Vegfa, miR-23a/Vegfa, miR-206/Vegfa, miR-497/Suclg1, miR-27a/Suclg1, miR-27a/Mapk14). The top five KEGG pathways enriched by Den-genes are Insulin signaling pathway, T cell receptor signaling pathway, MAPK signaling pathway, Toll-like receptor signaling pathway and B cell receptor signaling pathway. Our research has delineated the RNA regulatory network of denervated muscle atrophy, and uncovered the specific genes and terms in denervated muscle atrophy.
ScienceNature.com

Optical coherence tomography angiography in Alzheimer’s disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis

To assess the association between optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) retinal measurements and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). We searched MEDLINE and EMBASE from inception up to October 28th, 2020 for studies assessing the association between OCTA retinal measurements and AD. Estimates from eligible studies were meta-analysed and pooled standardized mean differences (SMDs) between AD patients and healthy participants with corresponding 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) were calculated, using the Hartung–Knapp/Sidik–Jonkman random-effects method. In addition, we quantified the minimum strength on the risk ratio scale (E value) required for an unmeasured confounder to nullify these associations.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The association of cardiorespiratory fitness and the risk of hypertension: a systematic review and dose–response meta-analysis

Established evidence has indicated a negative correlation between cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and hypertension risk. In this study, we performed a meta-analysis to investigate the categorical and dose–response relationship between CRF and hypertension risk and the effects of CRF changes on hypertension risk reduction. The PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase databases were searched for relevant studies. The summarized relative risk (RR) and 95% confidence interval (95% CI) were estimated using the DerSimonian and Laird random effect model, and the dose–response relationship between CRF and hypertension risk was characterized using generalized least-squares regression and restricted cubic splines. Nine cohorts describing 110,638 incident hypertension events among 1,618,067 participants were included in this study. Compared with the lowest category of CRF, the RR of hypertension was 0.63 (95% CI: 0.56–0.70) for the highest CRF category and 0.85 (95% CI: 0.80–0.91) for the moderate category of CRF. For a 1-metabolic equivalent increment in CRF, the pooled RR of hypertension was 0.92 (95% CI: 0.90–0.94) in the total population. The RR of hypertension was 0.71 (95% CI: 0.64–0.79) for participants with CRF increased compared with those whose CRF was decreased over time. In conclusion, our meta-analysis supports the widely held notion of a negative dose-dependent relationship between CRF and hypertension risk.
HealthNature.com

Spectrum of cutaneous adverse reactions to aromatic antiepileptic drugs and human leukocyte antigen genotypes in Thai patients and meta-analysis

Aromatic antiepileptic drugs (AEDs)-induced cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs) add up to the limited use of the AEDs in the treatment and prevention of seizures. Human leukocyte antigen-B (HLA-B) alleles have been linked to AEDs-induced cADRs. We investigated the association between cADRs (including Stevens–Johnson syndrome; SJS/toxic epidermal necrolysis; TEN, drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms; DRESS, and Maculopapular eruption; MPE) caused by AEDs (phenytoin, carbamazepine, lamotrigine, phenobarbital and oxcarbazepine) and HLA-B alleles in Thai population. Through the case-control study, 166 patients with AEDs-induced cADRs, 426 AEDs-tolerant patients (AEDs-tolerant controls), and 470 healthy subjects (Thai population) were collected. The HLA genotypes were detected using the polymerase chain reaction-sequence specific oligonucleotide probe (PCR-SSOP) method. We also performed a meta-analysis with these data and other populations. The carrier rate of HLA-B*15:02 was significantly different between AEDs-induced cADRs group and AEDs-tolerant group (Odds ratio; OR 4.28, 95% Confidence interval; CI 2.64–6.95, p < 0.001), AEDs-induced cADRs group and Thai population (OR 2.15, 95%CI 1.41–3.29, p < 0.001). In meta-analysis showed the strong association HLA-B*15:02 with AEDs-induced cADRs (OR 4.77, 95%CI 1.79–12.73, p < 0.001). Furthermore, HLA-B*15:02 was associated with SJS/TEN induced by AEDs (OR 10.28, 95%CI 6.50–16.28, p < 0.001) Phenytoin (OR 4.12, 95%CI 1.77–9.59, p = 0.001) and carbamazepine (OR 137.69, 95%CI 50.97–371.98, p < 0.001). This study demonstrated that genetic association for AEDs-induced cADRs was phenotype-specific. A strong association between HLA-B*15:02 and AEDs-induced SJS/TEN was demonstrated with an OR of 10.79 (95%CI 5.50–21.16, p < 0.001) when compared with AEDs-tolerant group. On the other hand, the carrier rates of HLA-B*08:01, HLA-B*13:01, and HLA-B*56:02 were significantly higher in the DRESS group compared with the AEDs-tolerant group (p = 0.029, 0.007, and 0.017, respectively). The HLA-B*15:02 allele may represent a risk factor for AEDs-induced cADRs.
ScienceNature.com

Monocyte-driven atypical cytokine storm and aberrant neutrophil activation as key mediators of COVID-19 disease severity

Epidemiological and clinical reports indicate that SARS-CoV-2 virulence hinges upon the triggering of an aberrant host immune response, more so than on direct virus-induced cellular damage. To elucidate the immunopathology underlying COVID-19 severity, we perform cytokine and multiplex immune profiling in COVID-19 patients. We show that hypercytokinemia in COVID-19 differs from the interferon-gamma-driven cytokine storm in macrophage activation syndrome, and is more pronounced in critical versus mild-moderate COVID-19. Systems modelling of cytokine levels paired with deep-immune profiling shows that classical monocytes drive this hyper-inflammatory phenotype and that a reduction in T-lymphocytes correlates with disease severity, with CD8+ cells being disproportionately affected. Antigen presenting machinery expression is also reduced in critical disease. Furthermore, we report that neutrophils contribute to disease severity and local tissue damage by amplification of hypercytokinemia and the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps. Together our findings suggest a myeloid-driven immunopathology, in which hyperactivated neutrophils and an ineffective adaptive immune system act as mediators of COVID-19 disease severity.
GoogleNature.com

The osseointegration and stability of dental implants with different surface treatments in animal models: a network meta-analysis

Dental implants are commonly used to repair missing teeth. The implant surface plays a critical role in promoting osseointegration and implant success. However, little information is available about which implant surface treatment technology best promotes osseointegration and implant stability. The aim of this network meta-analysis was to evaluate the osseointegration and stability of four commonly used dental implants (SLA, SLActive, TiUnite, and Osseotite). The protocol of the current meta-analysis is registered in PROSPERO (International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews) under the code CRD42020190907 (https://www.crd.york.ac.uk). We conducted a systematic review following PRISMA and Cochrane Recommendations. Medline (PubMed), Cochrane Library, Embase, and the Web of Science databases were searched. Only randomized controlled trials were considered. Twelve studies were included in the current network meta-analysis, eleven studies were included concerning the osseointegration effect and five studies were included for stability analysis (four studies were used to assess both stability and osseointegration). Rank possibility shows that the SLActive surface best promoted bone formation at an early healing stage and TiUnite seemed to be the best surface for overall osseointegration. For stability, TiUnite seemed to be the best surface. The present network meta-analysis showed that the SLActive surface has the potential to promote osseointegration at an early stage. The TiUnite surface had the best effect on osseointegration regarding the overall healing period. The TiUnite surface also had the best effect in stability.
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
ScienceNature.com

High-content single-cell combinatorial indexing

Single-cell combinatorial indexing (sci) with transposase-based library construction increases the throughput of single-cell genomics assays but produces sparse coverage in terms of usable reads per cell. We develop symmetrical strand sci (‘s3’), a uracil-based adapter switching approach that improves the rate of conversion of source DNA into viable sequencing library fragments following tagmentation. We apply this chemistry to assay chromatin accessibility (s3-assay for transposase-accessible chromatin, s3-ATAC) in human cortical and mouse whole-brain tissues, with mouse datasets demonstrating a six- to 13-fold improvement in usable reads per cell compared with other available methods. Application of s3 to single-cell whole-genome sequencing (s3-WGS) and to whole-genome plus chromatin conformation (s3-GCC) yields 148- and 14.8-fold improvements, respectively, in usable reads per cell compared with sci-DNA-sequencing and sci-HiC. We show that s3-WGS and s3-GCC resolve subclonal genomic alterations in patient-derived pancreatic cancer cell lines. We expect that the s3 platform will be compatible with other transposase-based techniques, including sci-MET or CUT&Tag.
ScienceBioMed Central

Safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 10, Article number: 94 (2021) Cite this article. Various modalities of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), based on different platforms and immunization procedures, have been successively approved for marketing worldwide. A comprehensive review for clinical trials assessing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is urgently needed to make an accurate judgment for mass vaccination.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Impact of surgical resection of butterfly glioblastoma on survival: a meta-analysis based on comparative studies

Butterfly glioblastoma (bGBM) is a rare brain tumor that invades both hemispheres by crossing the corpus callosum. bGBM is associated with a dismal prognosis with a median survival time of a few months. Surgical resection is a rare treatment option due to the unfavorable location and assumed poor risk-to-benefit ratio. Therefore, a biopsy-alone approach is considered the main treatment option. This meta-analysis aimed to systematically evaluate whether resection of bGBM is associated with improved overall survival compared with biopsy alone. We searched three databases to find studies that compare resection with biopsy in 6-, 12- and 18-months overall survival in patients with bGBM. We calculated the pooled relative risk (RR) of mortality using a random-effects model. Five studies with 194 patients were included in the meta-analysis. Mortality was decreased for resection compared with biopsy at 6-months (RR 0.63 [95% CI 0.44–0.91]). No significant differences in overall survival were found at 12 (RR 0.76 [95% CI 0.50–1.14]) and 18-months (RR 0.84 [95% CI 0.56–1.26]). Surgical resection of bGBM is associated with an improved 6-months overall survival compared with biopsy alone. We have not found strong evidence supporting the superiority of resection over biopsy alone in overall survival at 12 and 18-months.
HealthNature.com

Metagenomic analysis of a throat swab sample collected in China on a patient infected with Varicella Zoster Virus

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) is endemic worldwide, causing varicella in children and zoster upon reactivation in adults. This study concerned a metagenomic analysis of a throat swab sample collected in China, on a young patient suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and diagnosed with varicella. The complete genome sequence of a VZV strain of clade 2 has been generated. Clade 2 strains are the most prevalent in Asian countries. A comparison of 223 VZV genomes identified 77 clade specific markers, 20 of them specific to clade 2. The metagenomic analysis also identified sequences covering most of the genome of the bacteria Schaalia odontolytica also known as Actinomyces odontolyticus. VZV infection and bacterial infection in the context of SLE is further discussed. Even though the patient presented only mild symptoms, this study is a reminder that vaccination against VZV is critical to avoid severe complications like bacterial superinfection or even death in the case of immunodeficiency.
CancerNature.com

The intrinsic role and mechanism of tumor expressed-CD38 on lung adenocarcinoma progression

It has been recently reported that CD38 expressed on tumor cells of multiple murine and human origins could be upregulated in response to PD-L1 antibody therapy, which led to dysfunction of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T immune cells due to increasing the production of adenosine. However, the role of tumor expressed-CD38 on neoplastic formation and progression remains elusive. In the present study, we aimed to delineate the molecular and biochemical function of the tumor-associated CD38 in lung adenocarcinoma progression. Our clinical data showed that the upregulation of tumor-originated CD38 was correlated with poor survival of lung cancer patients. Using multiple in vitro assays we found that the enzymatic activity of tumor expressed-CD38 facilitated lung cancer cell migration, proliferation, colony formation, and tumor development. Consistently, our in vivo results showed that inhibition of the enzymatic activity or antagonizing the enzymatic product of CD38 resulted in the similar inhibition of tumor proliferation and metastasis as CD38 gene knock-out or mutation. At biochemical level, we further identified that cADPR, the mainly hydrolytic product of CD38, was responsible for inducing the opening of TRPM2 iron channel leading to the influx of intracellular Ca2+ and then led to increasing levels of NRF2 while decreasing expression of KEAP1 in lung cancer cells. These findings suggested that malignant lung cancer cells were capable of using cADPR catalyzed by CD38 to facilitate tumor progression, and blocking the enzymatic activity of CD38 could be represented as an important strategy for preventing tumor progression.
RetailNature.com

Staphylococcus aureus enhances biofilm formation, aerotolerance, and survival of Campylobacter strains isolated from retail meats

In retail meat products, Campylobacter jejuni, C. coli, and Staphylococcus aureus have been reported in high prevalence. The polymicrobial interaction between Campylobacter and other bacteria could enhance Campylobacter survival during the adverse conditions encountered during retail meat processing and storage. This study was designed to investigate the potential role of S. aureus from retail meats in enhancing the survival of Campylobacter exposed to low temperature, aerobic conditions, and biofilm formation. Results indicated that viable S. aureus cells and filter-sterilized cell-free media obtained from S. aureus prolonged the survival of Campylobacter at low temperature and during aerobic conditions. Biofilm formation of Campylobacter strains was significantly enhanced in the presence of viable S. aureus cells, but the results were inconclusive when extracts from cell-free media were used. In conclusion, the presence of S. aureus cells enhances survivability of Campylobacter strains in adverse conditions such as low temperature and aerobic conditions. Further investigations are warranted to understand the interaction between Campylobacter and S. aureus, and effective intervention strategies are needed to reduce the incidence of both foodborne pathogens in retail meat products.
ChemistryNature.com

Using collective knowledge to assign oxidation states of metal cations in metal–organic frameworks

Knowledge of the oxidation state of metal centres in compounds and materials helps in the understanding of their chemical bonding and properties. Chemists have developed theories to predict oxidation states based on electron-counting rules, but these can fail to describe oxidation states in extended crystalline systems such as metal–organic frameworks. Here we propose the use of a machine-learning model, trained on assignments by chemists encoded in the chemical names in the Cambridge Structural Database, to automatically assign oxidation states to the metal ions in metal–organic frameworks. In our approach, only the immediate local environment around a metal centre is considered. We show that the strategy is robust to experimental uncertainties such as incorrect protonation, unbound solvents or changes in bond length. This method gives good accuracy and we show that it can be used to detect incorrect assignments in the Cambridge Structural Database, illustrating how collective knowledge can be captured by machine learning and converted into a useful tool.
HealthNature.com

Behavioral and accumbens synaptic plasticity induced by cues associated with restraint stress

Exposure to acute stress can increase vulnerability to develop or express many psychiatric disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. We hypothesized that stress-induced psychiatric vulnerability is associated with enduring neuroplasticity in the nucleus accumbens core because stress exposure can alter drug addiction-related behaviors that are associated with accumbens synaptic plasticity. We used a single 2-h stress session and 3 weeks later exposed male and female rats to stress-conditioned odors in a modified defensive burying task, and quantified both active and avoidant coping strategies. We measured corticosterone, dendritic spine and astrocyte morphology in accumbens, and examined reward sensitivity using a sucrose two-bottle choice and operant sucrose self-administration. Exposure to stress odor increased burying (active coping) and immobility (avoidant coping) in the defensive burying task in female and male rats. Systemic corticosterone was transiently increased by both ongoing acute restraint stress and stress-conditioned odors. Three weeks after administering acute restraint stress, we observed increased dendritic spine density and head diameter, and decreased synaptic association with astroglia and the astroglial glutamate transporter, GLT-1. Exposure to conditioned stress further increased head diameter without affecting spine density or astroglial morphology, and this increase by conditioned stress was correlated with burying behavior. Finally, we found that stress-exposed females have a preference for sweet solutions and higher motivation to seek sucrose than stressed male rats. We conclude that acute stress produced enduring plasticity in accumbens postsynapses and associated astroglia. Moreover, conditioned stress odors induced active behavioral coping strategies that were correlated with dendritic spine morphology.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
ScienceNature.com

Acetylcholinesterase and monoamine oxidase-B inhibitory activities by ellagic acid derivatives isolated from Castanopsis cuspidata var. sieboldii

Among 276 herbal extracts, a methanol extract of Castanopsis cuspidata var. sieboldii stems was selected as an experimental source for novel acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors. Five compounds were isolated from the extract by activity-guided screening, and their inhibitory activities against butyrylcholinesterase (BChE), monoamine oxidases (MAOs), and β-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE-1) were also evaluated. Of these compounds, 4′-O-(α-l-rhamnopyranosyl)-3,3′,4-tri-O-methylellagic acid (3) and 3,3′,4-tri-O-methylellagic acid (4) effectively inhibited AChE with IC50 values of 10.1 and 10.7 µM, respectively. Ellagic acid (5) inhibited AChE (IC50 = 41.7 µM) less than 3 and 4. In addition, 3 effectively inhibited MAO-B (IC50 = 7.27 µM) followed by 5 (IC50 = 9.21 µM). All five compounds weakly inhibited BChE and BACE-1. Compounds 3, 4, and 5 reversibly and competitively inhibited AChE, and were slightly or non-toxic to MDCK cells. The binding energies of 3 and 4 (− 8.5 and − 9.2 kcal/mol, respectively) for AChE were greater than that of 5 (− 8.3 kcal/mol), and 3 and 4 formed a hydrogen bond with Tyr124 in AChE. These results suggest 3 is a dual-targeting inhibitor of AChE and MAO-B, and that these compounds should be viewed as potential therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of two novel de novo TUBB variants in cases with brain malformations: case reports and literature review

Heterozygous variants in TUBB encoding one of β-tubulin isotypes are known to cause two overlapping developmental brain disorders, complex cortical dysplasia with other brain malformations (CDCBM) and congenital symmetric circumferential skin creases (CSCSC). To date, six cases of CSCSC and eight cases of CDCBM caused by nine heterozygous variants have been reported. Here we report two cases with novel de novo missense TUBB variants (NM_178014.4:c.863A>G, p.(Glu288Gly) and c.869C>T, p.(Thr290Ile)). Case 1 presented brain malformations consistent with tubulinopathies including abnormalities in cortex, basal ganglia, corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with other systemic features such as coloboma, facial dysmorphisms, vesicoureteral reflux, hypoplastic kidney, and cutis laxa-like mild skin loosening. Another case presented abnormalities of the corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with facial dysmorphisms. We reviewed previous literature and suggest the diversity of clinical findings of TUBB-related disorders.
HealthNature.com

Efficacy and safety of phacoemulsification plus goniosynechialysis and trabectome in patients with primary angle-closure glaucoma

We evaluated the efficacy and safety of combined phacoemulsification, intraocular lens implantation, goniosynechialysis (GSL), and trabectome in patients with primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG). Twenty patients (22 eyes) of PACG treated with combined phacoemulsification, intraocular lens implantation, GSL, and trabectome between September 2017 and September 2020 were included in this case series study. The intraocular pressure (IOP), number of glaucoma medications, and best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) were recorded at baseline, 1, 3, 6, and 12 months after surgery. Successful surgery was defined as IOP < 21 mmHg with or without IOP-lowering medications. IOP was decreased significantly from 22.07 ± 6.62 mmHg at baseline to 15.06 ± 3.39 mmHg at 12 months’ follow-up (p = 0.001). The number of glaucoma medications was significantly reduced from 2.68 ± 1.17 preoperatively to 0.78 ± 0.73 at 12 months’ follow-up (p < 0.01). The rate of successful surgery was 88.9% at 12 months. The reduction in IOP showed a positive correlation with baseline IOP (p < 0.001), and the reduction in number of glaucoma medications was positively correlated with baseline number of glaucoma medications (p < 0.001). There were no vision-threatening complications intraoperatively or postoperatively. Combined phacoemulsification, IOL implantation, GSL, and trabectome were effective and safe in PACG patients in this study. These combined surgical techniques may be useful in PACG patients, especially those with long term and extensive peripheral anterior synechiae.

Comments / 0

Community Policy