Twenty-five years ago, the arc of the NBA changed and so did the Indiana Pacers. That’s how good the 1996 NBA Draft was. As we ponder the silver anniversary of one of the greatest drafts in league history, assessing how the Pacers changed because of it is a (mostly) fun trip down memory lane. It’s not that then GM Donnie Walsh totally screwed up – he didn’t, but the talent available where the Pacers selected at #10 is worth remembering for what they brought to the league and could have meant to a franchise without an NBA title in its history.