THE LITTLE MRS. FGG: Trash Talk - Don't Be a Litterbug!

If cleanliness is next to Godliness, where does that put the litterbugs who are ruining this beautiful city (and county)?. Litter can be defined as trash and household toxic substances that are improperly disposed of on both land and in water. I’ve been blessed to live in many beautiful places, including Boston, Massachusetts, Orlando, Florida, high up in The Great Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina, and Maui, Hawaii. Never have I seen litter as pervasive as it is here in Tippah County. It just boggles my mind. Generally, my tone in this column is upbeat. I am a “live and let live” type of person – that is, as long as what you do doesn’t hurt anyone. Litter affects all of us, so I am taking a hard stance against it in my column this week.