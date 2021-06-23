Michigan’s 2020 Election Is Facing A Forensic Audit

A forensic audit of the 2020 Michigan election is being proposed by a conservative State Representative. Republican Steve Carra of Three Rivers says his proposed legislation would require the state to establish the formal structure for a deep dive into the process of voting in 2020. Carra says the forensic audit should answer many questions left unanswered by the election review conducted under the direction of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Benson’s review found nothing out of the ordinary. Many conservatives in Michigan are skeptical considering Benson’s clearly demonstrated partisan leanings in support of a liberal agenda and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.