Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hawk AI plots global expansion on $10 million fund raise

finextra.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany's Hawk AI has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by BlackFin Capital Partners to finance global expansion for its AI-based AML platform. The AML software provider says it will use the investment to expand its product and market footprint to Singapore and the UAE from its current focus on banks, payment firms & fintechs within Europe and the US.

www.finextra.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Intelligence#Ai#Plots#Software#Hawk Ai#Blackfin Capital Partners#Aml#Uae#Pay On#Aci Worldwide#Ratepay#North American#Transactions Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Related
Technologythefastmode.com

'Network AI' Startup Augtera Emerges From Stealth With $13M

Augtera Networks, a startup developing Network AI platform purpose built for modern enterprise multi-cloud networks, last week announced that it raised $13 million in series A funding led by Intel Capital. Already deployed in large scale production networks of Fortune 500 and global companies including Orange and Colt Technologies and...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
Public Healthfinextra.com

Majority of finance staff in favour of hybrid work policy post-pandemic

One in four UK financial sector workers favour fully remote working post-pandemic, while a clear majority would prefer to work in the office just two days a week, according to a survey conducted by Accenture. With many businesses siezing the opportunity to refashion their working environments for a post-Covid recovery,...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Barclays, BigchainDB, Block Array, ConsenSys

Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Barclays (United Kingdom),BigchainDB (Germany),Block Array (United States),ConsenSys (United States),Digital Asset Holdings (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Everledger (United Kingdom),Evernym (United States),Factom (United States),Filament (United States)
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Skylark Drones raises $3 million led by InfoEdge Ventures, IAN Fund

Jul. 5—BENGALURU — Skylark Drones, a drone platform company, on Monday said it has raised $3 million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product offerings and fuel international expansion. The funding round was co-led by InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup,...
Small Businessaithority.com

Codat Raises $40Million And Expands Its API Infrastructure For SME Data

Company Triples Revenues as Financial Institutions and Technology Companies, Including 12 Unicorns, Leverage Its API to Better Serve Small Businesses. Codat, the technology company that enables small businesses to seamlessly share business and financial data with financial and other service providers, secures $40 million from investors, following 3x annual growth and doubling of headcount. It has also announced the expansion of its APIs to include payroll and commerce data, broadening the data sets that flow through Codat.
thepaypers.com

The role MNOs will play in supporting robust KYC processes

Nick Maynard, Lead Analyst at Juniper Research, discusses how the KYC area has changed over the time and explains what are the main elements that support and shape the KYC processes. Over the past few years, KYC (Know Your Customer) has become critical to a wide number of different businesses,...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Open finance startup gets FCA approval

Open finance partnership platform, mmob, has taken a major step toward the delivery of mainstream open finance adoption following its FCA authorisation for Payment and Account Information Service Provision. The approval from the UK’s financial regulator validates mmob’s unique business model and feature-rich embedded finance product suite, which has been...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Marketsbocaratontribune.com

What Is a Bitcoin ATM? Is It as Simple as an ATM for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin as a digital currency has grown multiple folds in the last few years, with more and more people around the world accepting it as a form of currency and getting involved in either buying or selling it. The demand to access it safely and quickly has increased, which led to the rise of Bitcoin ATMs.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Qatar Petroleum raises $12.5bn to fund North Field expansion projects

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has raised $12.5bn by offering a multi-tranche bond to fund the development of the North Field expansion projects. The proceeds from the bond offering will also be used by the state-owned oil firm to boost the North Field’s gas field’s production capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 110Mtpa by 2027, Bloomberg reported.
Worldthepaypers.com

BigPay enters digital banking space in Malaysia

BigPay has officially submitted its application for a digital banking licence to Bank Negara Malaysia, according to fintechnews.my. BigPay’s consortium include Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), Ikhlas Capital, and a foreign conglomerate with fintech expertise. They said in a statement that each of the consortium partners is contributing something unique for the success of BigPay Bank. In addition to the consortium partners, BigPay is part of the airasia Group and has access to a broad ecosystem that includes ecommerce merchants and consumers, insurance, and telecoms.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

DevSecOps Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Qualys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of DevSecOps Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "DevSecOps Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global DevSecOps market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the DevSecOps Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsVentureBeat

Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Computerscoinspeaker.com

Sirius Labs Launches Global Chia Hackathon, in Partnership with Chia Network

Hackathons became largely widespread and start to be increasingly admired by blockchain companies and investment institutions as a way to quickly build new applications and to locate new areas for innovation. Lots of outstanding projects were born from these hackathons, which bring together excellent talents to shape the future of blockchain industry.
TechnologyUS News and World Report

Delivery App Rappi Partners With Visa to Launch Credit Cards in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi is launching credit cards for its users in Brazil, expanding its financial products portfolio as competition in the payments sector heats up in Latin America. Rappi partnered with payments company Visa Inc to offer the credit cards, marking the two companies' fourth...