Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Five years on from the Brexit vote, what if Theresa May was still prime minister?

By Richard Brooks and Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvuyP_0acn84hm00

August 2021

Theresa caught her breath. She stopped at the top of a small ridge and turned round, expecting Philip, as he always was, to be a short distance behind her. When the television cameras were on the couple, they had to walk side by side at a frustratingly slow pace, but out here in the seclusion of Gornergrat, she could stretch her legs. Philip didn’t mind; he never did.

She turned, shielding her eyes from the sun to look at her husband of 41 years next month, and smiled. Even in her darkest moments, she found the fresh air and isolation of Zermatt to be rejuvenating. Now, on the precipice of her greatest political triumph, it was exhilarating.

The irony wasn’t lost on her. The most (in)famous trip she took here was back in July 2017, when she had decided to call that snap general election. Look at how that ended. What a nightmare. But now, in the summer of 2021, she was ready to go again. There were whisperings about another vote – there always were – but no one knew, not really.

They thought she would wait until summer 2022, when things would be properly “back to normal”, but she knew better. Don’t let things drift; strike while the iron is still hot. She had learned that the hard way. And why not? There was no serious opposition to her in the party any more. The raucous briefing wars that had characterised those horrible two years from 2017 to 2019 had quietened to the sound of a whimper.

Even Boris Johnson , the bane of multiple Conservative leaders’ existence,  wasn’t making much of an impact with his silly Covid Recovery Group and his increasingly inconsequential Telegraph articles. He didn’t have the numbers, and he knew it. All of those weak, weak men now pledged fealty to her and no one else.

March 2019

After years of painful political machinations, it had only taken one afternoon for her to outmanoeuvre her challengers, decisively proving them all wrong, again. It was the morning of the dreaded 1922 Committee meeting. Her director of communications, Robbie Gibb, was uncharacteristically silent as he sat in her office, reading and rereading the speech that she was to give that evening.

It was sad that it had come to this, but she was to offer to stand down ahead of the next stage of Brexit talks if they finally gave in and passed her Brexit Bill. Even though she had made her choice, she couldn’t help but run through the options in her head, just one more time.

She knew that one of the reasons why she was so reluctant to go was because her replacement would likely be Boris. She admonished herself for being so churlish, but she could be honest to Philip and Robbie that it bothered her. She had tried everything else: offered those Labour rebels much more than a Conservative prime minister should have had to; piled pressure on them when that failed. Her luck had run out.

They’ll be gone at the next general election either way, she thought.

By that point, the numbers were so close that she had almost hourly calls from MPs, begging her to give it one more try. It wasn’t her they needed to call, she wanted to scream. But that was when good fortune knocked on her door – or, indeed, Caroline Flint did.

Without waiting for an answer, the Labour MP for Don Valley had barged straight in. Rude. Out of breath. “We’ve got them!” she exclaimed. “They’re in. 17 in total. They’re in!”

Everything happened so quickly after that. Bercow, finally caving in and allowing another vote on 29 March, of all days. The man was always  desperate for drama. She watched triumphantly as one after another, seventeen Labour MPs made clear that they would vote for the deal, Withdrawal Agreement, Political Declaration and all. Flint had come through, though it had taken her long enough.

Driven by a mix of vocal constituent anger, loathing toward [Jeremy] Corbyn or, like Kate Hoey, much deeper ideological reasons, they certainly made for an unusual grouping. But she’d only had to make minor concessions in the end, which made no difference to her final goal. Pass the deal this year, in full, and get Brexit done.

Oh, the pained expressions on John McDonnell’s and Tom Watson’s faces. She knew then that it was over. And so did everyone else. The second that Julian Smith, her ever-reliable chief whip, started recording the new names, the previously coy Tories saw the way the wind was changing and realised that the time for abstaining was truly over. The vote count took longer than normal; the tension in the chamber, palpable. She could faintly hear the man with the megaphone. She twitched the speech she was holding. She had waited a long time to give this and intended to savour every single victorious word.

316 for. 314 against.

The sound in the chamber was unlike anything she had heard before. Speed was key here. Stand up tall. Deliver the speech – finally – and watch Labour implode. Stare down the ERG. They couldn’t exactly ask for another vote, or for a different one. The tweet doing the rounds was by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, gleefully explaining, “This vote is a first, in that well over half of the House will be furious it passed. And yet it somehow did.”

It was over the course of the next month that Theresa first considered calling an early election. She knew that Boris, [Steve] Baker and the Brexiteers were regrouping, waiting for another moment to strike, even as they pledged their loyalty while talking to Kay Burley on the green. They would find another reason to try to oust her; that was obvious. But even they knew they had missed their moment. She was safe for this year.

With some notable exceptions, she was riding high on the praise from her party. Philip Hammond, for his part, knew that his time was up. He had told her privately that when she next reshuffled, he would like to step down as Chancellor. The idea of actually delivering Brexit was one he could not consider. She would soon happily oblige. Others were, perhaps, taking it too far, with Rishi Sunak’s interview for The Spectator a bit sycophantic even for her taste. Angling for a promotion from his role as a junior minister, as ever. “Watch out for that one,” Ken Clarke had told her, only half joking.

But it had genuinely pleased her to see some of the more sensible members of the party return to the fold. Rory Stewart, Antoinette Sandbach, Sam Gyimah – all friends and colleagues who were to play pivotal roles in the fight against Covid but who had been pushed to breaking point by Boris, Michael Gove and the other “Spartans” in the Brexit debate.

Labour was having an awful time of it. The lack of retribution for the seventeen MPs who’d voted for her deal had finally pushed the party’s Remainiac wing over the edge. The press said they had lost over 100,000 members in the week since the vote after their calls for the rebels to be expelled had been ignored.

Clearly, Corbyn and McDonnell were at odds; their conflicting comments to the media were excruciating, if satisfying, to watch. The posturing of what felt like every single Labour MP to take over the leadership was welcome, in a way. Not only had Labour helped pass her deal; they seemed even more determined to implode than they had before.

“Prime Minister Priti ... And other things that never happened”, a book of political counterfactuals edited by Duncan Brack and Iain Dale , published on 27 July 2021 by Biteback, priced £16.99

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kate Hoey
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Theresa May
Person
Kay Burley
Person
Philip Hammond
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#New Labour#Election#Uk#Covid Recovery Group#Withdrawal Agreement#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
Related
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson admits it's ludicrous he's PM, says Cummings

Dominic Cummings has redoubled his criticism of his old boss Boris Johnson, saying the PM cannot distinguish "between truth and lies". The former top adviser said Mr Johnson "lies so blatantly, so naturally, so regularly" that he sees "no real distinction". In a blog post, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Five years ago, the UK voted to leave the EU – this is what I remember from that surreal Brexit results night

Where were you when Britain voted to leave the European Union? I was in the Southbank Centre, covering the Remain campaign’s official election night party for this newspaper. It didn’t turn out to be much of a party.Two things characterised the get-together’s early stages: a curry buffet, and an air of unwavering confidence that they were probably going to win this thing.The night was a real rollercoaster: the early signs looked quite good for those in attendance. Nigel Farage, whose appearance on a television was met with pantomime jeers, appeared at one point to practically concede defeat.The most cautious...
U.K.kentlive.news

UK still as divided as ever over Brexit, five years on, says poll

Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit, an opinion poll has found. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.
U.K.Posted by
CNN

Five years after the Brexit vote, the United Kingdom is more divided than ever

London (CNN) — Britain was a very different place in 2006. Tony Blair was Prime Minister, the financial crisis that would go on to devastate the global economy had yet to arrive, and a member of parliament named Boris Johnson was eyeing up a run for mayor of London as the Conservative party's liberal, pro-European candidate.
HealthInternational Business Times

Five Years On, Brexit Bedevils Pandemic-hit UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday extolled Britain's decision to "take back control of our destiny", five years after a divisive Brexit referendum whose political and economic aftershocks are still reverberating. The coronavirus pandemic has masked the trade dislocation caused by the referendum of June 23, 2016, in which a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Blair would’ve been better pandemic PM, Cummings says, amid Ireland Brexit warning

Tony Blair would “obviously” have been a better leader than Boris Johnson during the pandemic, Dominic Cummings has said.The prime minister’s former top adviser also said Mr Johnson admitted in 2016 it would be “ludicrous” for him to take the top job.Mr Cummings claimed the admission came on the day after the EU referendum which delivered victory for Leave and just after David Cameron announced he would quit as PM.Elsewhere, Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney has said a joint article published by the Brexit minister and Northern Ireland secretary was “very strange” and their approach to addressing perceived problems with the protocol have the potential to cause "huge problems". Read More Boris Johnson urged to ditch ‘Trumpian’ plans for voter IDBoris Johnson set to announce easing of social distancing rules despite backlash from scientistsIs Boris Johnson going to restore the cut in foreign aid?
Politicskentlive.news

Five years after the Brexit referendum - here are five things we've learned

On June 23, 2016, the UK went to the polls to decide the future of the country’s EU membership. The vote to leave the EU – decided by a slim but definite majority of 51.9% to 48.1% – ushered in major constitutional, social, economic and political upheavals, as the country sought to define exactly what Brexit would mean. Five years later, here’s what we’ve learned.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson 'to deny Tory rebels vote on foreign aid cuts'

Boris Johnson will hold firm against a band of Tory rebels and deny them a vote on cuts to the UK’s aid budget, The Telegraph understands. Whitehall sources said the Prime Minister was unlikely to give the 50 rebels a chance to reverse a £4 billion cut to the budget, despite reports that a vote could come before the summer recess of Parliament on July 22.
Immigrationinews.co.uk

Five years on, our choice to vote to Leave or Remain in the EU referendum still symbolises who we are

Five years on from the Brexit referendum is Britain starting to get over its binary split on being part or apart from the EU?. Overall public concern about Brexit has declined over the last 18 months or so – for some voters, Brexit is now “done”, following the 2019 election and the signing of the Withdrawal agreement. Only one person in four in Ipsos MORI’s monthly issues index now regards it as the biggest problem facing the country, the lowest level of concern since 2016.
WorldTelegraph

Sweden's government topples as prime minister loses no-confidence vote

Sweden's prime minister, Stefan Lofven, on Monday morning became the first leader in Sweden's history to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament, leaving him just one week to decide whether to hold snap elections or resign. Of the parliament's 349 members, 181 supported the vote, 109 opposed it and 51...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Tories will be the ‘nasty party’ again unless overseas aid cuts are halted, Ruth Davidson warns

The Conservatives will again be seen as the “nasty party” unless savage cuts to overseas aid are halted, Ruth Davidson warns Boris Johnson.The “horrific pictures” of famine in Ethiopia will repel voters, the former Scottish Tory leader said – accusing the prime minister of ducking a promised Commons vote because he will lose it.A Conservative MP also urged Mr Johnson to recognise the rising threat of the Liberal Democrats if concerned voters are ignored, following the shock by-election defeat in Chesham and Amersham.“Knocking down the Red Wall, only to allow the cultivation of a Yellow Hedge, isn’t smart politics,”...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Tory revolt threatens Rishi Sunak’s plans to slash £20 a week from universal credit

A fresh Conservative revolt is threatening Rishi Sunak’s plans to slash £20 a week from universal credit payments in the autumn.Six former work and pensions secretaries have joined forces to urge the chancellor to think again, in an unprecedented alliance spanning both left and right wings of the Tory party.The pressure could see the government defeated on the controversy, with scores of “red wall” MPs also deeply unhappy about reversing an increase brought in when the Covid pandemic struck.Ministers said recently that the £5bn cut will go ahead at the end of September, as intended, rejecting warnings that thousands of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson has surrendered to Covid – he should never be forgiven

So that’s it, then. We never did send Covid packing. The struggle against this deadly invisible foe wasn’t won. We’re not going to strain every sinew to defeat Covid, after all. Boris Johnson is declaring surrender.Instead of suppressing the virus to the point where it minimises the threat to health, an aim deliberately misrepresented as an unrealistic “zero Covid”, we’re accepting that we’re beat, that we’ll have to “learn to live with it”, much as we do with flu, and just expect to get sick – very sick, perhaps for a very long time – and perhaps die prematurely.It’s...