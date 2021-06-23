Is there a plan for more affordable housing in Melrose? The answer is yes.
Melrose is moving towards establishing a Housing Production Plan, with the latest development being a video-conference webinar for interested citizens. “We’re trying to identify needs and goals in the city,” Office of Community Planning and Development planner Denise Gaffey said, of events like a June 16 webinar that solicit opinions. “This is our first time doing an HPP and we’ll use it as a blueprint for housing production over the next five years.”www.wickedlocal.com