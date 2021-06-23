Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MA

Is there a plan for more affordable housing in Melrose? The answer is yes.

Wicked Local
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelrose is moving towards establishing a Housing Production Plan, with the latest development being a video-conference webinar for interested citizens. “We’re trying to identify needs and goals in the city,” Office of Community Planning and Development planner Denise Gaffey said, of events like a June 16 webinar that solicit opinions. “This is our first time doing an HPP and we’ll use it as a blueprint for housing production over the next five years.”

www.wickedlocal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoneham, MA
City
Melrose, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Saugus, MA
Melrose, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Malden, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Developments#Land Use#Hpp#Mapc Ma Melrose#Zoning Boards Of Appeal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Real EstateGrand Rapids Herald-Review

USDA funding available to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

USDA Rural Development has funding available for very low- and low-income individuals and. families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area. The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

City encourages qualifying homeowners to apply for mortgage assistance

The City of San Marcos is encouraging qualifying homeowners with single family mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to apply for the FHA’s special COVID-19 mortgage payment forbearance. The city said all homeowners with FHA insured loans can ask for foreclosure...
BusinessPLANetizen

Vacancy Tax Considered in Toronto

"[The Toronto City] Council could impose a one per cent tax on vacant homes at the start of next year as a way to help ease the city’s affordable housing crisis and raise revenue during a looming economic recovery from COVID-19," according to an article by Jennifer Pagliaro. "Residential property...
Walker County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Walker County building ordinance for tiny houses

Walker County officials are starting to hammer out details on regulations for tiny houses. Walker County Planning Commission Chairman Michael Haney shared the commission's tiny house ordinance recommendations with the Walker County Board of Commissioners during the commission's June 24 meeting. "I'd like to see us move forward and start...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

City launches new loan program for child care centers with emphasis on minority and women owned businesses

More help is on the way for child care centers struggling to reopen after the pandemic. The Urban Redevelopment Authority has created a new program that offers forgivable loans to licensed child care providers in the city. The Childcare Reinvestment Business Fund, or CRiB, will provide funds for working capital, such as payroll, staff education, scholarship, supplies and others.
HomelessWyoming Tribune Eagle

Catholic Charities leaders urge wider federal support for affordable housing

CLEVELAND — Officials overseeing Catholic Charities-connected housing initiatives are calling on Congress to boost funding and expand tax credits for affordable housing programs that serve older adults and homeless people. Three officials made their pitch to congressional staffers during an online briefing arranged by Catholic Charities USA June 23 on...
Denison, TXKTEN.com

Apartments near capacity in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- In February, a report showed that apartments in the Sherman-Denison area were averaging 95 percent capacity. Five months later, the Denison Development Alliance says that figure is closer to 99 percent. "We're not going to have anything available until August," said Bertha Nuno, property manager at...
Kingston, MAWicked Local

Lowe's needs to address storage, parking for Kingston Planning Board

KINGSTON – With plans for a 3,192-foot addition to Lowe’s Home Improvement in the permitting process, it may be time to right a wrong. When plans for the Lowe’s at 32 William C. Gould Jr. Way were originally approved, no outdoor storage or displays were to be allowed, according to Community Development Director Jason Silva.
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

A possible solution for more affordable housing in Arizona

Habitat for Humanity unveiled its progress on a 3D-printed home in the city, the first of its kind for the nonprofit in the country, and said it could be a possible solution to the lack of affordable housing in the area. Between 70% and 80% of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home is 3D-printed.
Daytona Beach, FLdaytonatimes.com

County launches affordable housing initiative

Local governments across America are dealing with an escalating affordable housing crisis. Locally, the Volusia County Council is tackling the complex issue with an ambitious initiative that will involve local governments, local agencies and individuals. First up is a series of webinars from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Friday in...
Real Estateshorelineareanews.com

Affordable housing summit

On June 11, 2021 NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance), in partnership with Housing Development Consortium, Cedar River Consulting Group and ARCH, hosted the North King and Snoqualmie Valley Sub-regional Collaboration on Affordable Housing. With over 40 mayors, city councilmembers, planning commissioners and city staff in attendance, conversation focused on...