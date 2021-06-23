Is there a plan for more affordable housing in Melrose? The answer is yes.

USDA Rural Development has funding available for very low- and low-income individuals and. families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area. The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.