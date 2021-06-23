Criteria-based curation of a therapy-focused compendium to support treatment recommendations in precision oncology
While several resources exist that interpret therapeutic significance of genomic alterations in cancer, many regional real-world issues limit access to drugs. There is a need for a pragmatic, evidence-based, context-adapted tool to guide clinical management based on molecular biomarkers. To this end, we have structured a compendium of approved and experimental therapies with associated biomarkers following a survey of drug regulatory databases, existing knowledge bases, and published literature. Each biomarker-disease-therapy triplet was categorised using a tiering system reflective of key therapeutic considerations: approved and reimbursed therapies with respect to a jurisdiction (Tier 1), evidence of efficacy or approval in another jurisdiction (Tier 2), evidence of antitumour activity (Tier 3), and plausible biological rationale (Tier 4). Two resistance categories were defined: lack of efficacy (Tier R1) or antitumor activity (Tier R2). Based on this framework, we curated a digital resource focused on drugs relevant in the Australian healthcare system (TOPOGRAPH: Therapy Oriented Precision Oncology Guidelines for Recommending Anticancer Pharmaceuticals). As of November 2020, TOPOGRAPH comprised 2810 biomarker-disease-therapy triplets in 989 expert-appraised entries, including 373 therapies, 199 biomarkers, and 106 cancer types. In the 345 therapies catalogued, 84 (24%) and 65 (19%) were designated Tiers 1 and 2, respectively, while 271 (79%) therapies were supported by preclinical studies, early clinical trials, retrospective studies, or case series (Tiers 3 and 4). A companion algorithm was also developed to support rational, context-appropriate treatment selection informed by molecular biomarkers. This framework can be readily adapted to build similar resources in other jurisdictions to support therapeutic decision-making.www.nature.com