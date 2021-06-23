Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Criteria-based curation of a therapy-focused compendium to support treatment recommendations in precision oncology

By Frank P. Lin, Subotheni Thavaneswaran, John P. Grady, Mandy Ballinger, Maya Kansara, Samantha R. Oakes, Jayesh Desai, Chee Khoon Lee, John Simes, David M. Thomas
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile several resources exist that interpret therapeutic significance of genomic alterations in cancer, many regional real-world issues limit access to drugs. There is a need for a pragmatic, evidence-based, context-adapted tool to guide clinical management based on molecular biomarkers. To this end, we have structured a compendium of approved and experimental therapies with associated biomarkers following a survey of drug regulatory databases, existing knowledge bases, and published literature. Each biomarker-disease-therapy triplet was categorised using a tiering system reflective of key therapeutic considerations: approved and reimbursed therapies with respect to a jurisdiction (Tier 1), evidence of efficacy or approval in another jurisdiction (Tier 2), evidence of antitumour activity (Tier 3), and plausible biological rationale (Tier 4). Two resistance categories were defined: lack of efficacy (Tier R1) or antitumor activity (Tier R2). Based on this framework, we curated a digital resource focused on drugs relevant in the Australian healthcare system (TOPOGRAPH: Therapy Oriented Precision Oncology Guidelines for Recommending Anticancer Pharmaceuticals). As of November 2020, TOPOGRAPH comprised 2810 biomarker-disease-therapy triplets in 989 expert-appraised entries, including 373 therapies, 199 biomarkers, and 106 cancer types. In the 345 therapies catalogued, 84 (24%) and 65 (19%) were designated Tiers 1 and 2, respectively, while 271 (79%) therapies were supported by preclinical studies, early clinical trials, retrospective studies, or case series (Tiers 3 and 4). A companion algorithm was also developed to support rational, context-appropriate treatment selection informed by molecular biomarkers. This framework can be readily adapted to build similar resources in other jurisdictions to support therapeutic decision-making.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Australian#Tiers 1 And#Rna#Genomically#Esmo Scale For#Escat#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Google
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

Clovis Oncology Announces LuMIERE Clinical Trial Evaluating Novel Peptide-Targeted Radionuclide Therapy FAP-2286 Now Open for Enrollment

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2021-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), announced today that the first clinical site for the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study of FAP-2286, its novel peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP), is now open at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
Cancercancernetwork.com

Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go: Emerging and Existing Treatment Regimens for Transplant-Ineligible DLBCL

For the “Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go” podcast, CancerNetwork® sat down with Gilles Salles, MD, to discuss different treatment regimens for transplant-ineligible DLBCL in this special edition episode. In this special episode of the “Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go” podcast, CancerNetwork® spoke with Gilles Salles, MD, PhD, Chief of the Lymphoma Service...
Workoutsphysiciansweekly.com

Exercise recommendations and referral patterns of oncology professionals.

Exercise physiologists and physiotherapists can provide exercise interventions for cancer survivors; however, many do not access this support. Our primary aim explored referral habits to exercise professionals and attitudes of oncology professionals. Secondary aims explored fitness levels of oncology professionals and the relationship between fitness and exercise referral habits. Oncology...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The risk of major bleeding event in patients with chronic kidney disease on pentoxifylline treatment

Patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD) are often treated with antiplatelets due to aberrant haemostasis. This study aimed to evaluate the bleeding risk with CKD patients undergoing pentoxifylline (PTX) treatment with/without aspirin. In this retrospective study, we used Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database to identify PTX treated CKD patients. Patients undergoing PTX treatment after CKD diagnosis were PTX group. A 1:4 age, sex and aspirin used condition matched CKD patients non-using PTX were identified as controls. The outcome was major bleeding event (MBE: intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and gastrointestinal tract bleeding) during 2-year follow-up period. Risk factors were estimated using Cox regression for overall and stratified analysis. The PTX group had higher MBE risk than controls (hazard ratio (HR) 1.19; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94–1.50). In stratified analysis, hyperlipidaemia was a significant risk factor (HR: 1.42; 95% CI 1.01–2.01) of MBE. A daily PTX dose larger than 800 mg, females, non-regular aspirin usage, and ischaemic stroke were risk factors for MBE in PTX group. When prescribing PTX in CKD patients, bleeding should be closely monitored, especially in those with daily dose more than 800 mg, aspirin users, and with a history of ischaemic stroke.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
ScienceNature.com

Monocyte-driven atypical cytokine storm and aberrant neutrophil activation as key mediators of COVID-19 disease severity

Epidemiological and clinical reports indicate that SARS-CoV-2 virulence hinges upon the triggering of an aberrant host immune response, more so than on direct virus-induced cellular damage. To elucidate the immunopathology underlying COVID-19 severity, we perform cytokine and multiplex immune profiling in COVID-19 patients. We show that hypercytokinemia in COVID-19 differs from the interferon-gamma-driven cytokine storm in macrophage activation syndrome, and is more pronounced in critical versus mild-moderate COVID-19. Systems modelling of cytokine levels paired with deep-immune profiling shows that classical monocytes drive this hyper-inflammatory phenotype and that a reduction in T-lymphocytes correlates with disease severity, with CD8+ cells being disproportionately affected. Antigen presenting machinery expression is also reduced in critical disease. Furthermore, we report that neutrophils contribute to disease severity and local tissue damage by amplification of hypercytokinemia and the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps. Together our findings suggest a myeloid-driven immunopathology, in which hyperactivated neutrophils and an ineffective adaptive immune system act as mediators of COVID-19 disease severity.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
Sciencepharmaceutical-technology.com

HIV treatment: are long-acting therapies the future?

Treatments for HIV have come a long way since AIDS was first recognised by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and HIV was identified as its cause – around 40 years ago. Once effectively a death sentence, the virus is now a manageable condition, thanks to the development of antiretroviral therapies (ART). The first ART, azidothymidine, was approved by the FDA in 1987, and today there are more than two dozen different anti-HIV drugs on the market.
CancerNature.com

Metastasis: complexity thwarts precision targeting

Metastasis is the spread of cancer cells to new areas of the body by way of the lymph system or bloodstream. Mechanism-based therapeutics have transformed its treatment. This issue of British Journal of Cancer will highlight recent advances in our understanding of metastasis, and how to block its spread. Main.
ScienceNature.com

Strategic approach of multifaceted antibacterial mechanism of limonene traced in Escherichia coli

Antibacterial potential of Limonene against Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) pathogens was studied and mechanism explored. Microscopic techniques viz. Fluorescent Microscopy (FM), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) indicated membrane disruption, cellular leakage and cell death of Escherichia coli (E. coli) cells when treated with limonene. Leakage of intracellular proteins, lipids and nucleic acid confirmed membrane damage and disruption of cell permeability barrier. Further, release of intracellular ATP, also suggested disruption of membrane barrier. Interaction of limonene with DNA revealed its capability in unwinding of plasmid, which could eventually inhibit DNA transcription and translation. Differential expression of various proteins and enzymes involved in transport, respiration, metabolism, chemotaxis, protein synthesis confirmed the mechanistic role of limonene on their functions. Limonene thus can be a potential candidate in drug development.
CancerNature.com

Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. TNF is involved in various autoimmune diseases and in immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that occur in patients with cancer being treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)1,2. In their Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D., & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))3, Chen and colleagues nicely reviewed the literature, from basic studies4,5 to clinical observations6,7, discussing whether TNF can be considered as a putative target in the treatment of irAEs in patients with cancer undergoing ICI therapy. Important questions were raised regarding TNF inhibitor safety and efficacy in this setting, but unfortunately, the authors missed out discussions of the TICIMEL phase Ib clinical trial (NTC03293784), the results of which we think help address some of these questions.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
CancerNature.com

Chemotherapy induces canalization of cell state in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Comparison of intratumor genetic heterogeneity in cancer at diagnosis and relapse suggests that chemotherapy induces bottleneck selection of subclonal genotypes. However, evolutionary events subsequent to chemotherapy could also explain changes in clonal dominance seen at relapse. We therefore investigated the mechanisms of selection in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL) during induction chemotherapy where maximal cytoreduction occurs. To distinguish stochastic versus deterministic events, individual leukemias were transplanted into multiple xenografts and chemotherapy administered. Analyses of the immediate post-treatment leukemic residuum at single-cell resolution revealed that chemotherapy has little impact on genetic heterogeneity. Rather, it acts on extensive, previously unappreciated, transcriptional and epigenetic heterogeneity in BCP-ALL, dramatically reducing the spectrum of cell states represented, leaving a genetically polyclonal but phenotypically uniform population, with hallmark signatures relating to developmental stage, cell cycle and metabolism. Hence, canalization of the cell state accounts for a significant component of bottleneck selection during induction chemotherapy.
HealthNature.com

The role of the PZP domain of AF10 in acute leukemia driven by AF10 translocations

Chromosomal translocations of the AF10 (or MLLT10) gene are frequently found in acute leukemias. Here, we show that the PZP domain of AF10 (AF10PZP), which is consistently impaired or deleted in leukemogenic AF10 translocations, plays a critical role in blocking malignant transformation. Incorporation of functional AF10PZP into the leukemogenic CALM-AF10 fusion prevents the transforming activity of the fusion in bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in vitro and in vivo and abrogates CALM-AF10-mediated leukemogenesis in vivo. Crystallographic, biochemical and mutagenesis studies reveal that AF10PZP binds to the nucleosome core particle through multivalent contacts with the histone H3 tail and DNA and associates with chromatin in cells, colocalizing with active methylation marks and discriminating against the repressive H3K27me3 mark. AF10PZP promotes nuclear localization of CALM-AF10 and is required for association with chromatin. Our data indicate that the disruption of AF10PZP function in the CALM-AF10 fusion directly leads to transformation, whereas the inclusion of AF10PZP downregulates Hoxa genes and reverses cellular transformation. Our findings highlight the molecular mechanism by which AF10 targets chromatin and suggest a model for the AF10PZP-dependent CALM-AF10-mediated leukemogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for recognition and regulation of arenavirus polymerase L by Z protein

Junin virus (JUNV) causes Argentine hemorrhagic fever, a debilitating human disease of high mortality rates and a great risk to public health worldwide. Studying the L protein that replicates and transcribes the genome of JUNV, and its regulator Z protein should provide critical clues to identify therapeutic targets for disrupting the life cycle of JUNV. Here we report the 3.54 Å cryo-EM structure of the JUNV L protein complexed with regulator Z protein. JUNV L structure reveals a conserved architecture containing signature motifs found in other L proteins. Structural analysis shows that L protein is regulated by binding of Z protein at the RNA product exit site. Based on these findings, we propose a model for the role of Z protein as a switch to turn on/off the viral RNA synthesis via its interaction with L protein. Our work unveils the mechanism of JUNV transcription, replication and regulation, which provides a framework for the rational design of antivirals for combating viral infections.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Are blood-pressure targets needed to prevent cardiovascular disease?

Mounting evidence from the SPRINT trial and the Blood Pressure Lowering Treatment Trialists points towards the use of absolute cardiovascular risk assessment to guide blood-pressure management. But who will fall between the cracks? We need to be pragmatic in keeping blood-pressure targets, if only to serve the >1 billion people at risk of cardiovascular disease living in low-resource settings.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0000277 sequesters miR-4766-5p to upregulate LAMA1 and promote esophageal carcinoma progression

Growing evidence has indicated that circular RNAs (circRNAs) play a pivotal role as functional RNAs in diverse cancers. However, most circRNAs involved in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) remain undefined, and the underlying molecular mechanisms mediated by circRNAs are largely unclear. Here, we screened human circRNA expression profiles in ESCC tissues and found significantly increased expression of hsa_circ_0000277 (termed circPDE3B) in ESCC tissues and cell lines compared to the normal controls. Moreover, higher circPDE3B expression in patients with ESCC was correlated with advanced tumor-node-metastasis (TNM) stage and dismal prognosis. Functional experiments demonstrated that circPDE3B promoted the tumorigenesis and metastasis of ESCC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, bioinformatics analysis, a dual-luciferase reporter assay, and anti-AGO2 RNA immunoprecipitation showed that circPDE3B could act as a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) by harboring miR-4766-5p to eliminate the inhibitory effect on the target gene laminin α1 (LAMA1). In addition, LAMA1 was significantly upregulated in ESCC tissues and was positively associated with the aggressive oncogenic phenotype. More importantly, rescue experiments revealed that the oncogenic role of circPDE3B in ESCC is partly dependent on the miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis. Furthermore, bioinformatics analysis combined with validation experiments showed that epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) activation was involved in the oncogenic functions of the circPDE3B–miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis in ESCC. Taken together, we demonstrate for the first time that the circPDE3B/miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis functions as an oncogenic factor in promoting ESCC cell proliferation, migration, and invasion by inducing EMT, implying its potential prognostic and therapeutic significance in ESCC.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for chemokine recognition and receptor activation of chemokine receptor CCR5

The chemokine receptor CCR5 plays a vital role in immune surveillance and inflammation. However, molecular details that govern its endogenous chemokine recognition and receptor activation remain elusive. Here we report three cryo-electron microscopy structures of Gi1 protein-coupled CCR5 in a ligand-free state and in complex with the chemokine MIP-1α or RANTES, as well as the crystal structure of MIP-1α-bound CCR5. These structures reveal distinct binding modes of the two chemokines and a specific accommodate pattern of the chemokine for the distal N terminus of CCR5. Together with functional data, the structures demonstrate that chemokine-induced rearrangement of toggle switch and plasticity of the receptor extracellular region are critical for receptor activation, while a conserved tryptophan residue in helix II acts as a trigger of receptor constitutive activation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy