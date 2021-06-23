Shadow Man: Remastered Review

First released on the PS2 in the mid-2000s, then later remastered by Bluepoint Games on both the PS3 and the PS4, Shadow of the Colossus has been an integral part of the gaming community’s collective consciousness for quite a while. Between Kow Otani’s transportive soundtrack, the stunning locales, and, of course, the David and Goliath-style boss battles, it’s a certifiably unforgettable experience. Yet for all its grandeur, the game takes a minimalist approach to storytelling; relatively speaking, there’s very little in the way of dialogue or cutscenes. The majority of the game’s worldbuilding, as well as its emotional core, is instead slowly but surely spread out and built up across the whole experience. Perhaps not incidentally, the ending isn’t easy to grasp. In order to make sense of it, we should backtrack a bit.