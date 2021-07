Mason Lunzman's strong swinging couldn't quite get the win for the Jamestown Post 14 Legion baseball team Saturday morning in Gillette, Wyoming. Post 14 lost the lead late in a 4-2 defeat to the Post 37 Legion team out of Williston at the Hdlacky Legion Baseball Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming Saturday. The game was tied at two with the Keybirds batting in the bottom of the sixth when Kadin Finders singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.