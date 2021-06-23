Case–control diagnostic accuracy study of a non-sputum CD38-based TAM-TB test from a single milliliter of blood
CD4 T cell phenotyping-based blood assays have the potential to meet WHO target product profiles (TPP) of non-sputum-biomarker-based tests to diagnose tuberculosis (TB). Yet, substantial refinements are required to allow their implementation in clinical settings. This study assessed the real time performance of a simplified T cell activation marker (TAM)-TB assay to detect TB in adults from one millilitre of blood with a 24 h turnaround time. We recruited 479 GeneXpert positive cases and 108 symptomatic but GeneXpert negative controls from presumptive adult TB patients in the Temeke District of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. TAM-TB assay accuracy was assessed by comparison with a composite reference standard comprising GeneXpert and solid culture. A single millilitre of fresh blood was processed to measure expression of CD38 or CD27 by CD4 T cells producing IFN-γ and/or TNF-α in response to a synthetic peptide pool covering the sequences of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) ESAT-6, CFP-10 and TB10.4 antigens on a 4-color FACSCalibur apparatus. Significantly superior to CD27 in accurately diagnosing TB, the CD38-based TAM-TB assay specificity reached 93.4% for a sensitivity of 82.2% with an area under the receiver operating characteristics curve of 0.87 (95% CI 0.84–0.91). The assay performance was not significantly affected by HIV status. To conclude, we successfully implemented TAM-TB immunoassay routine testing with a 24 h turnaround time at district level in a resource limited setting. Starting from one millilitre of fresh blood and being not influenced by HIV status, TAM-TB assay format and performance appears closely compatible with the optimal TPP accuracy criteria defined by WHO for a non-sputum confirmatory TB test.www.nature.com