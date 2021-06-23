The Invisible Hand Review

When talking about the Shezhen audio company FiiO these days, it's hard to say what comes to mind first: their growing range of high-end IEM earphones, or their amplifiers and digital players: which is a testament to how much it has grown in the last 14 years. But it has to be said, that despite all its development in its earphone technology, for those who have known FiiO for a long time, FiiO will always remain as the maker of excellent music source, a field where they are a full-fledged veteran. So it's extra exciting when FiiO releases a new DAC (Digital Analogue Converter) or DAP (Digital Audio Player).