The Invisible Hand Review

By David Bakker
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH The (outrageous) accuracy of the simulation. LOW The graphics are underwhelming. Generally speaking, there are two ways in which videogames can represent reality. One is the simulation of reality. This is the kind usually found in sports games or racing games, attempting to replicate the visuals and mechanics of their subjects as closely as possible. Another is the metaphorical presentation of reality, in which a fictional universe implies certain truths without trying to be photorealistic. The Invisible Hand takes elements from both approaches and the result is a spectacular — albeit weirdly so — experience.

