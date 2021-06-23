Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan's top court rules couples must use the same surname - media

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top court on Wednesday threw out a challenge by three couples who wanted to keep their own surnames after marriage, ruling that laws stipulating Japanese couples must choose one family name were constitutional, media reported.

The couples had argued that the provisions were discriminatory, pointing to growing public support for allowing married people to use different surnames.

Debate about allowing couples to use different surnames has become a hot topic among politicians after Yoshihide Suga replaced Shinzo Abe, who is thought to have more conservative views on the issue, as prime minister last year.

While some lawmakers in the ruling coalition support allowing couples to decide on what names they will use, a conservative wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has opposed it, saying such a step will damage family unity and go against tradition.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surname#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Lawncadvertiser.com

On married surnames, top court points to responsibility of Diet

A system requiring a husband and wife to choose the same surname cannot be called unreasonable. A recent judicial ruling, which so concluded, is appropriate. The Supreme Court's Grand Bench handed down a ruling that legal provisions, including in the Civil Code, which require married couples to use the same surnames upon marriage, are constitutional. Three couples, whose attempted marriage registrations as spouses with different surnames were not accepted, had filed complaints in 2018.
PoliticsFinger Lakes Times

Tokyo election tests Prime Minister Suga ahead of Olympics

TOKYO — Residents headed to the polls in Tokyo on Sunday for a metropolitan assembly vote that could provide clues to how Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his ruling party will fare in a general election expected after this month’s Olympics. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Sunday and will close...
Public Health101 WIXX

Tokyo goes to the polls as pandemic-shadowed Olympics loom

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo residents went to the polls on Sunday to pick members of its metropolitan assembly just 19 days before the Olympic Games begin, as surveys showed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was likely to win the vote. The capital’s election, in the shadow of...
Public HealthWGRZ TV

Tokyo elects assembly amid pandemic fears over Olympics

Voters in Japan's capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday's balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Eligible voters total 9.8 million people in the megacity with a population...
PoliticsLeader-Telegram

Japan’s Suga gets mixed result in Tokyo vote before Olympics

Japan’s ruling coalition fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympics, which start in about three weeks. Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Olympics health fears shadow Tokyo election

TOKYO -- Voters in Japan's capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday's balloting, 271 candidates were vying for 127 seats. Eligible voters total 9.8 million people in the megacity with...
AsiaDerrick

Japan's leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town

TOKYO (AP) — More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police on Sunday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through a resort town southwest of Tokyo, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing as it swept away houses and cars. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters 19...
LawPosted by
Reuters

YouTube wins user copyright fight in top EU court ruling

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - Google's (GOOGL.O) YouTube won its latest copyright-infringement challenge after Europe's top court said online platforms are not liable for users uploading unauthorised works unless the platforms failed to take quick action to remove or block access to the content. The case marks the latest development...
AsiaPosted by
UPI News

Japan's top court upholds 'black widow' serial killer's death sentence

June 29 (UPI) -- Japan's top court upheld Tuesday the death penalty for a woman dubbed the "black widow" for killing three men and attempting to kill another by poison. The ruling allows the death sentence for Chisako Kakehi, now age 74, to be finalized soon for killing her husband and two common-law partners with poison in Western Japan between 2012 and 2013 to inherit money and escape debt, The Japan Times reported.
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Thousands of S.Korean workers rally in coronavirus-hit Seoul

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Thousands of South Korean workers staged a rally in downtown Seoul to demand better conditions, video images showed on Saturday, defying a government ban and shrugging off warnings that their protest could ignite a new wave of the coronavirus. As South Korea battles a spike...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use

Mexico’s Supreme Court on Monday decriminalized recreational marijuana use. The top court made it legal for citizens to personally use marijuana and grow a set amount of the recreational drug as long as they obtain a permit for it from the country’s Health Department, The Associated Press reported. The court’s...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year. Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place...