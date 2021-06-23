Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Freestore Foodbank breaking ground on new facility

By Ally Kraemer
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNISM_0acn6V8U00

The Freestore Foodbank will break ground Wednesday afternoon on a new multi-million-dollar facility in Cincinnati to help those in need.

The new $30-million, 195,000-square-foot building -- planned for River Road near Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville -- will be the first facility the organization has built for food distribution. It will also have a workforce training center.

Officials said throughout the pandemic they saw a 63% increase in need but a 40% drop in donations. They hope this facility will help mitigate that difference.

"We're going to have almost 30-35,000 square feet of refrigeration/freezer capacity, which is 350% more than what we currently have, and that's really going to allow us to get more healthy food to families," said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank. "We think if people eat healthier, they're going to be healthier. If they are healthier, that means they may not have as many trips to the doctor, as many trips to the emergency room."

The new facility will open in the fall or winter of 2022.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Room#Charity#The Freestore Foodbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related