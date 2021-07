With the 2021 NBA Draft slated for later this month (Thursday, July 29), Florida State has a handful of players looking to start their NBA journeys. In the 2020 NBA Draft, it was Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams representing the Seminoles. In this year’s class, it will be RaiQuan Gray and Scottie Barnes as the two former ‘Noles preparing to hear their names called. Balsa Koprivica and MJ Walker are also going through the draft process.