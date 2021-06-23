Is Cleveland really ready to address issues of police use of force? Actions suggest otherwise: Eric Foster

“We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.”. These words were uttered on August 28, 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The orator? Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those words were a part of his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. People always quote the part about him dreaming of a nation where his children would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. They rarely quote the above portion.