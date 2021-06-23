Cancel
Law

Pokémon Sword and Shield leakers to pay $150,000 in damages

gamesindustry.biz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company has settled its lawsuit against the individuals who had leaked Pokémon Sword and Shield ahead of its release in 2019. The two defendants will have to pay $150,000 each in damages and attorneys' fees, Polygon reported. The court documents, filed yesterday, indicate that the defendants "stole trade...

www.gamesindustry.biz
