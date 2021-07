SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Monday morning crews from St. Paul freed a man from the Mississippi River after he became trapped in the water near the Wabasha Street Bridge. Multiple reports came in around 2:45 a.m., and officers found the man in the river when they arrived. His foot was trapped under a log, but St. Paul Fire Medics and the Water Patrol Units were able to get him safely out of the waters around Raspberry Island.