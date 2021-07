Mark Zuckerberg has given the world Facebook, Instagram, and a golden opportunity to turn him into a meme. He turned all eyes on himself by posting a cringe-worthy clip to his Instagram account on July 4 in which he rides above the water on an electronic surfboard. He is seen holding an American flag to the tune of John Denver’s hit song Take Me Home, Country Roads. Zuckerberg, one of the richest men in the world, is worth about $128 billion and has often been photographed in meme-worthy situations.