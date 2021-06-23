Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

From burgers to airfare, discount offers stack up for inoculated Indians

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZJFx_0acn5RUx00

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by Indian firms keen to lure people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the economy re-opens gradually from weeks of lockdown.

While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, India is badly short of doses for its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and the incentives could serve mainly to attract more customers.

“We feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive by encouraging more people,” Sanjay Kumar, a senior official of Interglobe Aviation, which runs India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, said in a statement.

Vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10%, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Indian arm of fast food giant McDonald’s is offering a 20% discount on meals, SoftBank-backed grocer Grofers a month’s subscription to its loyalty program, and home appliances maker Godrej extended product warranties.

State-run Central Bank of India Ltd is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose.

To claim the discounts, people must show their vaccination certificates issued by the government.

India’s 291 million administered doses are the most after China and the United States, but only about 5.5% of its estimated adult population of 950 million has received both doses necessary for full protection against the virus.

Vaccine flow is only expected to improve from August.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Fast Food#Economy#Indians#Bengaluru#Interglobe Aviation#Indigo#Mcdonald#Softbank#Godrej#Central Bank Of India Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Amory, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Wellness Day offers screenings, retail discounts

AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory is partnering with Amory Main Street for a Wellness Day in the Park June 25 from 9 until 11 a.m. NMMC Gilmore-Amory staff will provide free health screenings to the public during the event, being held at Frisco Park. Information concerning common health...
Trenton, NJtrentondaily.com

Merchants Offer Discounts to Boost Vaccinations

Community nonprofits have teamed up with local business owners to offer discounts for customers vaccinated to protect our community from COVID-19 and boost economic growth in the city. The Trenton Makes Vaccines Happen campaign, supported by the New Jersey Department of Health ELC grant program through a partnership of Trenton...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

This airline is offering discount on flight tickets to vaccinated flyers

Jun. 23—IndiGo will give 10% discount from Wednesday onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official statement said. The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted. "The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country," it said.
Dallas, TXluxurytraveldiary.com

Four Seasons Dallas: Offers, Discounts & Deals

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas is one of the best luxury hotels in Dallas. Well, it’s actually on the edge of Dallas being a resort focusing on golf and relaxation and is closer to DFW Airport. What makes Four Seasons Dallas stand out beyond the unmatched...
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

IndiGo Offering 10% Discount To Vaccinated Passengers

In a bid to boost travel, IndiGo is offering passengers the chance to get 10% off on tickets if they are vaccinated. The airline will offer the discount to anyone who has received one or two jabs, with the discount applicable on the base fare only. Let’s find out more about this discount and whether it will boost sales.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sun Country offers airfare drawing as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Sun Country Airlines on Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive — weekly drawings for $500 travel vouchers to people who get their shots in July at a pop-up clinic outside airport security at Terminal 2 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The incentive underscores the desire among Minnesota health...
Economyyourmileagemayvary.net

United Offering Discount For Young Adults, Despite Lawsuit

In late 2019, United offered what could have been considered a deal, but was also the basis for an age discrimination lawsuit. At the time, they had a 10% discount for travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, through the end of 2020. It was only available for potential flyers aged 18 to 22 if they were MileagePlus members and booked with the United app.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Jetfinder offers up to 10% discount on empty-leg flights paid via Bitcoin or Ethereum

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Jetfinder has been an early adopter of Bitcoin technology, accepting it as a payment method for private charter flights across their range of services. As a result, a new partnership is now in place between Jetfinder and BitPay, aiming to deliver an increased ability to utilize Bitcoin and other high-profile cryptocurrencies as means of payment.
Retailfordauthority.com

Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Cash In June 2021

The Blue Oval is offering a few Ford Transit Connect discount offers in June, including a $2,000 cash back rebate. The incentives appear to be available to either commercial or retail customers in select markets. In order to qualify for the cash back offer, which includes a base purchase allowance...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Airfare Sale: JetBlue Fall Sale from $49

If you like flying JetBlue, check out the brand new JetBlue sale for fall travel. Tickets start from just $49 one way and is good for September and October. JetBlue will typically have a sale about once every 3 months and that time is now. So, if you like flying JetBlue (which I certainly do!) and you want to save some money, check out this new JetBlue sale!
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Walgreens offering military, veterans discount

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Edge Discount Offers Up To $6,500 Off In June 2021

Ford Edge discount offers vary by region during June 2021, with the largest observed incentive being a $6,500 cashback rebate for 2020 Edge Titanium and 2020 Edge ST models in select markets. An interest-free financing offer is also available for Titanium and ST models, and is combined with a cashback amount that varies by region.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Offering $20,000 Discount On One Of Its Cars

The Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell crossover is only available from a few dealers in California, but the brand is hoping to attract customers by offering a massive $20,000 incentive for the vehicle, according to Cars Direct. To sweeten the offer even more, buyers can get 0 percent interest of 72 months.
Travel94.1 Duke FM

Cathay Pacific launches lifestyle brand as travel revenue dries up

(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it had launched a lifestyle brand to provide offers in hospitality and shopping as the airline seeks to tap new revenue streams amid a collapse in travel demand. The brand “Cathay” will allow users to purchase services and goods through...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...